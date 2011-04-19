High Vs. Low Shopping Picks: Beauty Edition

I’m not one to skimp on beauty products. I’ve been known to drop a pretty penny on the latest lengthening mascara, and I could probably open a nail salon with the ridiculous amount of nail polish that I own. But there comes a time in every beauty junkie’s life when she needs to reevaluate how much money is being spent on products call it an intervention, if you will. That’s why I went in search of some less-expensive alternatives to some of my favorite splurge items. Click through for the beuaty edition of high-low shopping.