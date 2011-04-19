StyleCaster
High Vs. Low Shopping Picks: Beauty Edition

High Vs. Low Shopping Picks: Beauty Edition

High Vs. Low Shopping Picks: Beauty Edition
123018 13032354592 High Vs. Low Shopping Picks: Beauty Edition

I’m not one to skimp on beauty products. I’ve been known to drop a pretty penny on the latest lengthening mascara, and I could probably open a nail salon with the ridiculous amount of nail polish that I own. But there comes a time in every beauty junkie’s life when she needs to reevaluate how much money is being spent on products call it an intervention, if you will. That’s why I went in search of some less-expensive alternatives to some of my favorite splurge items. Click through for the beuaty edition of high-low shopping.

Left: Chanel Le Vernis in Mimosa, $25, at Chanel.com
Right: OPI Nail Lacquer in Need Sunglasses, $8, at OPI.com

Left: Mason Pearson Boar Bristle Hairbrush, $170, at Drugstore.com
Right: Tufted Boar Bristle Oval Cushion Brush, $21, at Ulta.com

Left: YSL Touche Eclat, $40, at YSL
Right: Smashbox Photo Op Under Eye Brightener, $18, at Sephora.com

Left: La Mer Crème de la Mer, $135 for 1 oz., at Cremedelamer.com
Right: Nivea Crème tin, $0.99 for 1 oz., at Ulta.com

Left: MAC Fluidline, $15, at Macys.com
Right: e.l.f. Studio Cream Eyeliner, $3, Eyeslipsface.com

Left: Acqua di Parma Iris Nobile Shiny Body Oil, $81, at Neimanmarcus.com
Right: Ahava Dry Oil, $38, at Ahavaus.com

Left: Diorshow Blackout Mascara, $24.50, at Dior.com
Right: Avon Mark Make It Big Lash Plumping Mascara, $7.50, at Avon.com

