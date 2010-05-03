With all the new futuristic technologies in film and television out there today–from HD to 3D–it’s no wonder even makeup companies have gotten in on the action. High-tech makeup seems to be all the rage and quite honestly can be just what you need to take your beauty to a higher level.

Foundations, for example, have never been more realistic at mimicking the skin’s natural texture and tone, all the while covering up little imperfections without a trace of that old thick residue. My Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Airbrush Spray Makeup was created to give the complexion a sheer mist of fine coverage to look like it has been airbrushed or retouched but is pretty invisible to the naked eye. This allows the skin to look flawless without feeling heavy or caked up.

Even powder has come a long way with products like Make Up For Ever’s HD High Definition Face Powder, which creates a soft focus effect and eliminates shine without dulling the skin with extra heavy pigment. The translucent invisible hue works on all skin tones and skin types, never dulling or aging the skin, unlike traditional powders can. Lips are going sci-fi with new products like Lorac’s Multiplex 3D Lip Gloss. This futuristic formula actually contains holographic pigments for a multi-dimensional shine that really makes your pout stand out.

Now basic how-to beauty information is moving forward at light speed with new apps for the iPhone. I could not find one I really liked so I decided to create a personalized Avatar-style beauty app customized just for you. Whatever your skin tone, hair color or special occasion you will be going to, my new Carmindy makeup app for the iPhone will allow you to carry a little of me in your pocket for whenever you are in doubt on what to wear, buy or try. It will be available in a few months. I’ll keep you posted!

