7 High Tech Beauty Products Perfect for the Holidays

Boys aren’t the only ones who get to play with fun new technology come the holidays. From high tech pedicure systems to at-home cellulite treatments, the beauty market has become fully inundated with technology that we just can’t say no to. And what better time than the holidays to take notice?
Whether you’re shopping for your family and friends or you’re wondering what to put on your own wish list, we’ve pulled together a list of seven high tech beauty products that will absolutely change your life. Take a look at our picks above, then tell us which products you’ll be putting on your list in the comments below!
Not just for cleansing our face anymore, give the gift of softened feet. The Pedi System promises 10 times smoother feet than with manual buffing, and our heels are already thanking us!
Clarisonic Pedi Foot Transformation System, $199, Clarisonic.com
If you can't afford to invest in an in-office cellulite treatment, the bliss FatGirlSlim Lean Machine is a great alternative to help firm and tone. It uses rolling, lifting, suction and pulsing motions.
bliss FatGirlSlim Lean Machine, $145, Sephora.com
This new version of a familiar favorite is more powerful (still pink!) and great for more difficult areas like the bikini line or around the knee. Use as directed and you should see noticeable results in a few weeks!
no!no! hair pro, $290, my-no-no.com
Tanda's anti-wrinkle device delivers skin rejuvenation photofacial via an LED array but has an interchangeable head that allows it to become an anti-acne treatment. You only need to purchase one full device and the treatment heads can be purchased separately. It feels like two gifts in one.
Tanda Luxe Rejuvenation Photofacial Device, $195, Tanda.com
This may just help you have silky smooth legs to caress in time for Valentine's Day. It is an at-home laser hair removal device that can used on the face and body and will achieve noticeable results in as few as seven weekly treatments.
mē smooth system, $395, mepower.com
Tria Skin Perfecting Blue Light is super cool. It's the same blue light therapy you may have seen a a doctor's office or med spa, and can help to combat acne with only a few minutes of use per day.
Tria Skin Perfecting Blue Light, $245, Sephora.com
Another big item on our wish list is whiter, brighter teeth. The Pearl Ionic Teeth Whitening System has two whitening options, brilliant white and gentle white, so you can find the white that is right for you at the pace you want. Expect results within an hour!
Pearl Teeth Whitening System, $195, IonicPearl.com