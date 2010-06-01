High-Powered Pampering At Home! Five Beauty Gadgets That Are Worth The Cost

Many of us will go to great lengths for beauty, spending our cash on the finest grooming treatments around town. With saving money on the mind, however, our interests have been piqued by the influx of products created to give you a professional and pampered look from home. From vibrating mascaras to oscillating face washes, we’re curious to see if these high tech tools really have what it takes to keep us far away from those tempting facials and spa days.

What do you think about the gadgets? Leave a comment below if you’ve gone tech-savvy for beauty!

