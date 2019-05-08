StyleCaster
High Ponytail Hairstyles That Don’t Look the Same and Are Actually Cute

Photo: Shutterstock. Design: Alyssa Crane/STYLECASTER.

The ponytail has long been described as the low maintenance option for those days when you just…can’t. As far as I’m concerned, this is an undisputed fact. Then there are those in a smaller camp who would categorize it as, dare I say, fancy. This is also an undisputed fact; especially when it comes to high ponytail hairstyles. The moral of the story is this: ponytails are always appropriate, no matter the occasion.

No celeb models this mantra more than Ariana Grande. So much so, that I could probably count on both hands the number of times she hasn’t worn a high ponytail on the red carpet or in a paparazzi shot. Though many would call her signature style a bit monotonous–and I am sometimes concerned for her neck (ponytails can get heavy!)– I find her dedication admirable. Plus, it gives me yet another excuse to wear the same look every day without feeling completely lazy. But to the same note, that doesn’t mean your ponytail has to be super basic.

There are ways to wear one that requires little effort, but also looks like you went above and beyond for an Instagram-ready selfie. And for most of us, or at least me, celebrity red carpet looks make for the best inspo. So without further ado, here are 15 high ponytail hairstyles that are actually sort-of innovative.

 

celeb high ponytails alison brie High Ponytail Hairstyles That Dont Look the Same and Are Actually Cute

Shutterstock.

Alison Brie

So high. So sleek.

celeb high ponytails amandla stenberg High Ponytail Hairstyles That Dont Look the Same and Are Actually Cute

Shutterstock.

Amandla Stenberg

An innovative use of accessories.

celeb high ponytails bella hadid High Ponytail Hairstyles That Dont Look the Same and Are Actually Cute

Shutterstock.

Bella Hadid

A face-framing ponytail FTW.

celeb high ponytails beyonce High Ponytail Hairstyles That Dont Look the Same and Are Actually Cute

Shutterstock.

Beyoncé

Curled and to the side. A look fit for a queen.

celeb high ponytails candice swanepoel High Ponytail Hairstyles That Dont Look the Same and Are Actually Cute

Shutterstock.

Candice Swanepoel

Met Gala-approved.

celeb high ponytails christina milian High Ponytail Hairstyles That Dont Look the Same and Are Actually Cute

Shutterstock.

Christina Milian

Braided up and fabulous.

celeb high ponytails dua lipa High Ponytail Hairstyles That Dont Look the Same and Are Actually Cute

Shutterstock.

Dua Lipa

A bejeweled look for when you’re feeling fancy.

celeb high ponytails elle fanning High Ponytail Hairstyles That Dont Look the Same and Are Actually Cute

Shutterstock.

Elle Fanning

Classic and beautiful.

celeb high ponytails hailey baldwin High Ponytail Hairstyles That Dont Look the Same and Are Actually Cute

Shutterstock.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber

Here for the scrunchie comeback.

celeb high ponytails karrueche High Ponytail Hairstyles That Dont Look the Same and Are Actually Cute

Shutterstock.

Karrueche Tran

The epitome of effortless.

celeb high ponytails kim kardashian High Ponytail Hairstyles That Dont Look the Same and Are Actually Cute

Shutterstock.

Kim Kardashian

A blinged-out ponytail holder, because why not?

celeb high ponytails kourtney kardashian High Ponytail Hairstyles That Dont Look the Same and Are Actually Cute

Shutterstock.

Kourtney Kardashian

Too sleek for words.

celeb high ponytails lupita nyongo High Ponytail Hairstyles That Dont Look the Same and Are Actually Cute

Shutterstock.

Lupita Nyong’o

Barely-there twists make this classic look more exciting.

celeb high ponytails rihanna High Ponytail Hairstyles That Dont Look the Same and Are Actually Cute

Shutterstock.

Rihanna

Cute and casual.

celeb high ponytails serena williams High Ponytail Hairstyles That Dont Look the Same and Are Actually Cute

Shutterstock.

Serena Williams

Golden twine for a golden goddess.

