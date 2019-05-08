High Ponytail Hairstyles That Don’t Look the Same and Are Actually Cute

Scroll To See More Images

The ponytail has long been described as the low maintenance option for those days when you just…can’t. As far as I’m concerned, this is an undisputed fact. Then there are those in a smaller camp who would categorize it as, dare I say, fancy. This is also an undisputed fact; especially when it comes to high ponytail hairstyles. The moral of the story is this: ponytails are always appropriate, no matter the occasion.

No celeb models this mantra more than Ariana Grande. So much so, that I could probably count on both hands the number of times she hasn’t worn a high ponytail on the red carpet or in a paparazzi shot. Though many would call her signature style a bit monotonous–and I am sometimes concerned for her neck (ponytails can get heavy!)– I find her dedication admirable. Plus, it gives me yet another excuse to wear the same look every day without feeling completely lazy. But to the same note, that doesn’t mean your ponytail has to be super basic.

There are ways to wear one that requires little effort, but also looks like you went above and beyond for an Instagram-ready selfie. And for most of us, or at least me, celebrity red carpet looks make for the best inspo. So without further ado, here are 15 high ponytail hairstyles that are actually sort-of innovative.

Alison Brie

So high. So sleek.

Amandla Stenberg

An innovative use of accessories.

Bella Hadid

A face-framing ponytail FTW.

Beyoncé

Curled and to the side. A look fit for a queen.

Candice Swanepoel

Met Gala-approved.

Christina Milian

Braided up and fabulous.

Dua Lipa

A bejeweled look for when you’re feeling fancy.

Elle Fanning

Classic and beautiful.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber

Here for the scrunchie comeback.

Karrueche Tran

The epitome of effortless.

Kim Kardashian

A blinged-out ponytail holder, because why not?

Kourtney Kardashian

Too sleek for words.

Lupita Nyong’o

Barely-there twists make this classic look more exciting.

Rihanna

Cute and casual.

Serena Williams

Golden twine for a golden goddess.