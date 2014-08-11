High Gloss Lip Color With Saturated Pigment: Which Products to Shop

Much as we love a good matte lipstick, sometimes, all we want is a swipe of rich color with a creamy, glossy finish. Essentially, a product that’s equal parts pigment and shine is what we’d keep in our purse day in and day out. This kind of product does exist — in fact, it’s everywhere if you know what you’re looking for! — so we took the liberty of pulling together our favorite high gloss, super color saturated lip colors so you could have them in one place.
Above are 10 lip products that hydrate your lips while giving you an excellent color pay off. Take a look at our favorites, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!
This blood red lipstick leaves your lips plumped and shining.
Urban Decay Pulp Fiction™ Revolution Lipstick, $22, Sephora.com
Keep your lips soaked in shine all day with Too Faced Melted.
Too Faced Melted Liquified Long Wear Lipstick, $21, Beauty.com
The color stain of lipstick mixed with the shine of lip gloss come together in the Dior Fluid Stick. It's the best of both world!
Dior Addict Fluid Stick, $35, Dior.com
Glide this crayon across your lips for the creamiest and shiniest look.
Soap & Glory Sexy Mother Pucker Gloss Stick, $18, Sephora.com
Drench your lips in color and shine with Sephora's Rouge Shine Lipstick. High pigment plus a shot of hydration make this one of our favorites.
Sephora Collection Rouge Shine Lipstick, $12.50, Sephora.com
Nourish your lips with this lipstick that offers an ultra glossy finish. Plus, the smell is heavenly.
Bite Beauty Lush Lip Tint, $24, Sephora.com
Choose from Smashbox's 20 glossy colors that leave your lips stained with color all day. It's long wear color that never threatens a dry pout.
Smashbox Be Legendary Long Wear Lip Lacquer, $24, Sephora.com
Coat your lips in moisturizing color and shine. The precision of the lip pencil gives you a perfect application, plus the formula knows exactly how to settle into your lips for maximum coverage.
NARS Velvet Gloss Lip Pencil, $25, Sephora.com
Not only will your lips be shining, but the color will stain your lips for a look that lasts all day long.
Yves Saint Laurent Vernis À Lèvres Glossy Stain, $35, Sephora.com
This creamy lipstick fills your lips with color and extreme shine.
Revlon Super Lustrous Shine Lipstick, Berry Couture, $7.99, Drugstore.com