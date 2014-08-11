High Gloss Lip Color With Saturated Pigment: Which Products to Shop

Much as we love a good matte lipstick, sometimes, all we want is a swipe of rich color with a creamy, glossy finish. Essentially, a product that’s equal parts pigment and shine is what we’d keep in our purse day in and day out. This kind of product does exist — in fact, it’s everywhere if you know what you’re looking for! — so we took the liberty of pulling together our favorite high gloss, super color saturated lip colors so you could have them in one place.

Above are 10 lip products that hydrate your lips while giving you an excellent color pay off. Take a look at our favorites, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

9 Beauty Products You Should Be Keeping in the Fridge

The Best Makeup for Your Eye Shape

The Dos and Don’ts of Lip Liner, For the Perfect Stay-Put Lip

