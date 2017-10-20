5 Ways to Make Runway Makeup Wearable

In the wake of spring 2018 fashion month, there’s been an inundation of articles detailing the best new outfits, trends, and styles to fill your wardrobe. As exciting as is to plan your whole look around the new “it” color yellow or the fact that sequins are back in a major way, we couldn’t help but applaud the beauty inspo displayed, too.

We all know makeup can be the focal point of any look, which means you may already have products on your shelf for recreating the coolest runway trends. This season offered bold and dynamic faces that made our hearts pound, but translating them to everyday life can be a bit challenging. The overdrawn cat-eye, all over shiny face, or even a statement lip paired well on models like Kendall Jenner and Karlie Kloss, but, regrettably, there’s no catwalk that follows us around 24/7 as we run from work to play.

Fortunately, we talked to professional makeup artist Danielle Lewis, Global Brand Educator for Wander Beauty, who gave us some tips and tricks on how to recreate five of our favorites. Prepare to kick beauty ass for the next few months below.