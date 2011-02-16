StyleCaster
High-End Cosmetics and Fragrances Thriving

High-End Cosmetics and Fragrances Thriving

While the overall sale of fragrances in U.S. department stores has been somewhat grim in the current economic climate, according to WWD, the sales of high-priced scents has risen 10 percent in the first quarter of this year compared with the same period a year ago. High-end makeup has also done well, comparatively, with sales of products priced $50 and over almost doubling in the past three years and accounting for 6 percent of sales during the first quarter of this year. Sales of expensive skin care products, however, thought at one point to be recession-proof, have faltered with sales of products $70 and above declining 6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2008 and 7 percent in the first quarter of 2009.

For most Americans, apparently wrinkle prevention is pulling less on our purse strings than the perfect perfume and must-have mascara.

