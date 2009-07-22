A High End Cleanse and Manga Comics?

The manga and anime comics are a cultural phenomenon I admittedly don’t understand, and I never would have expected the images to be taken from their glossy pages and paired with high-end beauty products.

Having said that, when manga prints show up on shu uemura products, they do appear more luxe and a little less…unintelligible. And so it goes, the famed Japanese beauty company’s limited edition Tokyo Kamon Girls Cleansing Oils and their cute packaging piqued my interest. Anime artist/fashion writer/beauty guru Moyoco Anno designed each product’s packaging to depict representations of different Kamon Girls characters influenced by the color of the oils.

The brightening cleansing oil’s purple and green print features a “coquettish” character named Katsura, adding a little scandal to the bathroom counter. The original classic cleansing oil pictures Tsuruha, a “fulfilled” character —; a feeling akin to the refreshing effects of washing your face perhaps? The other images harness the ideas of “harmonizing,” “purity and innocence,” and “strong will.”

Ranging from straight-up cleansing to brightening, fresh, balancing, and classic, the cleansing oil formula removes make-up, dirt, and impurities gently but effectively, and this popular formula hasn’t changed. The manga-printed “whimsical pictures” packaging adds a historically artistic flair and a splash of character depending on your pick.

shu uemura Limited Edition Tokyo Kamon Girls Cleansing Oils, $65-75, available at shuuemura-usa.com while supplies last.