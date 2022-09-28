It’s International Safe Abortion Day & One Company Is Making It So Easy to Stay Informed

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, more than 14 states have banned abortion with more continuing to try every day. But this isn’t 1972 and we have more options. Hey Jane, a virtual clinic offering telemedicine abortion care, wants to spread that word. Even though “one in four people with a uterus will have an abortion in their lifetime,” only one in four adults have heard of mifepristone or medication abortion. And it’s safer than many know.

In fact, according to the Guttmacher Institute, medication abortion accounts for more than half of all US abortions. Yes, we’re talking about the abortion pill. It’s safe and effective, with an adverse reaction rate of less than .2 percent (that’s less than Tylenol). The two-part, at-home process is FDA approved in the US for use up to a gestational age of 10 weeks. The FDA has also allowed for the mailing of abortion pills since 2021, which is where Hey Jane comes in.

This International Safe Abortion Day is more important than ever. The Internet is full of misinformation. Hey Jane made it so easy to spread only the right info with friends, family and followers.

Today, the company launched the the Un-Whisper Network, a free members-only “toolkit” of resources with FAQs, shareable social assets, stickers, posters and digital badges. That way, people will know you’re a person they can come to for accurate information. Additionally, you can help raise funds for Hey Jane’s abortion fund partners, like Northwest Abortion Access Fund and Indigenous Women Rising. For every re-share of Hey Jane’s Instagram and Tiktok posts on September 28, the company will donate $1 to these abortion funds.

And if you love shopping as much as we do, grab some merch, the funds of which “help qualifying individuals receive the financial aid they need for treatment.”

It’s easy to feel frustrated and quite frankly, defeated about abortion rights right now. But taking back some control and helping your community can help.