Shoppers Are ‘Blown Away’ By How Well This Best-Selling Clay Mask Clears Acne & Makes Pores Appear ‘Smaller’

No matter how seriously you take your skincare routine, there are always going to be uncontrollable internal and external factors that will affect your skin. Dullness, acne, excess oil, dark spots, dryness, inflammation and free radical damage, you name it. So when your 10-step regimen isn’t doing the trick, what should you do? Reach for Hey Bud’s Clear as Clay Mask, of course!

This hemp and clay-infused face mask (which comes with a free applicator brush!) will get your complexion’s glow back in no time, but it’ll also help with all of the aforementioned skin concerns. If you have oily skin, two to three applications a week works great, and if you’re on the drier side, use this best-selling mask one to two times a week. After 10 minutes, rinse the mask and your skin should look clear, healthy and glowier than ever.

The Clear as Clay Mask is able to tackle multiple skin concerns all at once thanks to its incredible ingredient list. First up: hemp seed oil. This ingredient is chock-full of essential fatty acids, which help to hydrate the skin. According to this study by the World Journal of Pharmaceutical Research, “The composition of fatty acid in hemp seed oil closely resembles the skin’s natural lipids, so when applied topically it replenishes the skin, works as an anti-inflammatory and compensates partially for lower ceramide levels in the skin; thus increasing moisture retention and reducing the appearance of aging or skin inflammation.”

In addition to hemp seed oil, kaolin clay cleanses and reduces excess oils, avocado oil reduces inflammation and redness and green tea shields skin from free radical damage and minimizes excess oil production. As soon as you know it, you’ll forget you even had any blemishes, oil and dark spots.

Numerous shoppers are singing its praises in the reviews section, with one sharing, “Want smoother skin and smaller pores? This @heybudskincare hemp mask will be your best friend. Helped calm my skin from breakouts and my pores appeared smaller.”

Another one raved, “Have been trying many pharmaceutical products, and none of their suggestions of treatment worked for me. But Hey Bud CHANGED my skin!!! It fixed the scars, the redness, reduced oil.”

And finally, another shopper wrote, “Leaves your skin unbelievably soft!!! First time using this mask I was blown away with how soft my skin was after using it. I couldn’t stop feeling my skin!”

It doesn’t take rocket science to understand the magic of this vegan, non-toxic face mask. Hurry and drop it into your cart for $34 instead of $41. While you’re at it, you might as well shop Hey Bud’s Gentle Jane Hemp Physical Exfoliator, too.

The cream exfoliator evens skin tone, minimizes blemishes and blackheads and gets rid of excess oil. A blend of alpha-hydroxy acids sloughs away dead skin cells, while natural cellulose beads gently exfoliate. The exfoliator has previously sold out in one day and accumulated an over 5,000-person waitlist, which is a clear sign that you should grab it while it’s still available.