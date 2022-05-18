Hero’s Incredibly Satisfying Pimple Patches Are Now Available for Your Entire Face

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ve seen them all over TikTok: folks popping on a pimple patch, heading to bed and waking up to an oil-filled, white spot that’s incredibly satisfying to pull off and see a flattened pimple. Fans begged and pleaded with Hero Cosmetics — a popular acne brand — to make these pimple patches for their entire face. And now, it’s here. Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Face targets breakouts and excess oils on your nose, cheeks, chin and forehead.

If you don’t know how these pimple patches work, allow us to explain. Almost all of them are made from hydrocolloid, which was originally made to be a bandage for wounds in the 1980s. How cool is that? Hydrocolloid is made from gelling agents such as pectin or gelatin that absorb pus and fluids inside the wound (or pimple) and locks them into the material, turning it white. Think of pimple patches as a safe way to “pop” a pimple without scarring or risk of bacterial infection. They also protect the area from outside irritants, which include your picking fingers!

Now, pimple patches shouldn’t be your entire acne skincare routine. Actually, Hero Cosmetics makes skincare too that can be great to incorporate. We especially like the Clear Collective Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser ($12.99 at Ulta Beauty) followed by the Clear Collective Balancing Capsule Toner ($12.99 at Ulta Beauty) and Clear Collective Clarifying Prebiotic Moisturizer ($12.99 at Ulta Beauty).

With an acne-fighting skincare routine to keep your skin healthy, using Mighty Patch Face is a great way to suck up any remaining sebum and keep you from touching your face. We know — it’s hard! Sometimes a pimple isn’t just a pimple; it’s an entire region of pustules or whiteheads. That’s where Mighty Patch Face comes in. These patches are huge — big enough to put on any area of your face. Say goodbye to a greasy nose and chin breakout and grab this new launch now.