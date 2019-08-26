Take Notes—Hero Cosmetics Just Unveiled a Free Back-to-School Perk

Real question: what did we do before acne patches? I’m talking about those clear hydrocolloid stickers that suck out all the gunk from a zit without drying out the surrounding skin. They first became popular in Korean beauty, after which numerous brands launched their own version. And now you just might be able to get Hero Cosmetics acne patches for free. The brand launched with a bunch of hydrocolloid patches: bigger sizes, clear versions and variety packs. I’ve tried them and they knocked out my pimples without irritating my skin.

Because it’s back-to-school time, from now until September 19, students (yes, you need a .edu email address) can try Mighty Patch pimple patches out for free. Here’s what you need to do. For one free sample of both Mighty Patch Original (one sheet, six patches) and Invisible+ (one sheet, six patches), head to the Hero Cosmetics website. Enter your .edu email address and you’ll receive a unique discount code to use on the website to claim the samples. You just have to shell out $1 for shipping and handling.

If you’re not familiar with hydrocolloid patches, let me quickly break them down for you. Hydrocolloid was originally developed for dressing wounds safely. It has a gel layer on one side made up of ingredients such as pectin and gelatin. The ingredients attract fluids so you’ll see the clear patch turn white. It’s gross but extremely satisfying. These also help keep bacteria out and your fingers from picking at the zit. Like all hydrocolloid patches, they really only work on pimples that have come to a head. Don’t try to pop one on a cystic breakout—it won’t do anything. You need to be able to see the fluid for it to get sucked out.

If you’re like me and haven’t been a student in, um, a long time, Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches are available now and even just launched at your favorite store ($7 at Target).

