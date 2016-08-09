Here’s Where All the Cool Girls Shop for Beauty

SpaceNK apothecary is like the Net-a-Porter of the beauty world: both luxuriously indulgent and incredibly well-edited. Since opening its doors in the US in 2009, the British retailer has become the go-to place to discover innovative, totally-worth-it products from brands like By Terry, Chantecaille, Sunday Riley, Eve Lom, Rahua, and Tata Harper.

It’s not exactly the place you check out when you need something on the fly. Instead, SpaceNK is made for browsing new, do-I-even-really-need-this items at your leisure. Don’t have 30 minutes to spare? We culled 25 products—skin mists, makeup palettes, five-free nail polishes—to shop now.