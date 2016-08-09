StyleCaster
Here’s Where All the Cool Girls Shop for Beauty

What's hot
Lauren Caruso
by
SpaceNK apothecary is like the Net-a-Porter of the beauty world: both luxuriously indulgent and incredibly well-edited. Since opening its doors in the US in 2009, the British retailer has become the go-to place to discover innovative, totally-worth-it products from brands like By Terry, Chantecaille, Sunday Riley, Eve Lom, Rahua, and Tata Harper.

It’s not exactly the place you check out when you need something on the fly. Instead, SpaceNK is made for browsing new, do-I-even-really-need-this items at your leisure. Don’t have 30 minutes to spare? We culled 25 products—skin mists, makeup palettes, five-free nail polishes—to shop now.

1 of 30

By Terry Touch-Expert Advanced, $47; at SpaceNK

 

Malin + Goetz Essential Kit, $30; at SpaceNK

NIA24 Sun Damage Prevention SPF 30 Oil-Free, $30; at SpaceNK

Diptyque Eau de Toilette Volutes, $125; at SpaceNK

Chantecaille Brilliant Gloss, $34; at SpaceNK

Lipstick Queen Velvet Rope Lipstick in Private Party, $50; at SpaceNK

Cane + Austin Miracle Pad, $78; at SpaceNK

Hourglass Modernist Eyeshadow Palette in Graphite, $58; at SpaceNK

Kevyn Aucoin The Precision Eye Definer, $32; at SpaceNK

Kat Burki Restorative Dual Acid Peel, $125; at SpaceNK

REN Flash Defence Anti-Pollution Mist, $38; at SpaceNK

Chantecaille Mermaid Eye Color in Lagoon, $34; at SpaceNK

Kevyn Aucoin Expert Mascara, $29; at SpaceNK

Rodial Stemcell Magic Gel, $75; at SpaceNK

Sunday Riley Good Genes Treatment, $105; at SpaceNK

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil; at SpaceNK

Philip B Maui Wowie Volume and Thick Mist, $25; at SpaceNK

Rahua Voluminous Shampoo, $34; at SpaceNK

Sachajuan Volume Powder, $35; at SpaceNK

Jin Soon Nail Polish in Azurite, $18; at SpaceNK

R+Co Outer Space Flexible Hairspray, $29; at SpaceNK

Sjal Orbe Eye Contour Crème, $175; at SpaceNK

Lilah B Divine Duo Lip & Cheek in B Real, $46; at SpaceNK

Lord & Berry Pressed Powder, $30; at SpaceNK

Smith & Cult Ghost Edit Nail Lacquer, $18; at SpaceNK

111 Skin Celestial Black Diamond Retinol Oil, $230; at SpaceNK

Gloss Moderne High Gloss Shampoo, $45; at SpaceNK

Eve Lom Time Retreat Face Treatment, $110; at SpaceNK

Reverie Cake Restorative Scalp Tonic, $72; at SpaceNK

Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick, $46; at SpaceNK

