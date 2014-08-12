Tuesday’s #NailCall: Here’s to New Nail Trends

As summer slowly starts to move into fall, we tend to mix the season’s trends together. Some of us are eager for comfy sweaters and cups of hot cocoa, while others are savoring the last sweet weeks of summer. Like all things fashionable, with new seasons come new trends and colors. We got a sneak peak of amazing new nail designs and polish colors from our friends of Instagram.
Whether it’s bright colors and flowers, or studs and dark colors, this week Instagram showed us a little of each. Take a look through the gallery above for nail art inspiration. Are you ready for fall nail trends? Let us know in the comments below. And don’t forget, if you have gorgeous nail art be sure to take a picture and upload it to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and by tagging us, @BeautyHigh, for the chance to be in next Tuesday’s #NailCall!
Get inspired by this week's #NailCall – and see if your nail looks were featured!
@Christenecarr may have just started the coolest nail trend of fall, showing off her manicure from an event with Jin Soon Choi.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/780677364542981576_30639464
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/780339259708517051_369013561
@Annatnails rocked an amazing design on her nails with studs and stellar colors.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/779994963932653198_29874904
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/782903806840965842_8115929
#ThrowbackTuesday? @Teenagebean's Super Mario Kart nails are a blast from the past.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/763117776587363319_18309515
These fun colors made for cute floweres and dry marble nails by @fabfingies.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/780599177001642318_1102717377
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/780726822690803647_341731714
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/781485816601314430_1895448