Tuesday’s #NailCall: Here’s to New Nail Trends

As summer slowly starts to move into fall, we tend to mix the season’s trends together. Some of us are eager for comfy sweaters and cups of hot cocoa, while others are savoring the last sweet weeks of summer. Like all things fashionable, with new seasons come new trends and colors. We got a sneak peak of amazing new nail designs and polish colors from our friends of Instagram.

Whether it’s bright colors and flowers, or studs and dark colors, this week Instagram showed us a little of each. Take a look through the gallery above for nail art inspiration. Are you ready for fall nail trends? Let us know in the comments below. And don’t forget, if you have gorgeous nail art be sure to take a picture and upload it to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and by tagging us, @BeautyHigh, for the chance to be in next Tuesday’s #NailCall!

