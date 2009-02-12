Here Kitty Kitty

The MAC Hello Kitty Collection is finally available for purchase online at maccosmetics.com. The iconic beauty company partnered with the comic icon for two lines, Hello Kitty Wild and Hello Kitty Mild, as well as a set of corresponding accessories. Hello Kitty Mild plays up the Sanrio darling’s girlish side with soft pinks and purples while Hello Kitty Wild pumps up the pigment with dense turquoise eyeshadows and neon pink lipgloss.

Some favorites include the very on-trend cement colored nail polish called “On the Prowl” and the Hello Kitty Tinted Lip Conditioner in “Pink Fish.”

In time for the fashion week launch, MAC also commissioned four designers to create one-of-a-kind dresses. The pieces by Catherine Malandrino, Herve Leger, Opening Ceremony, and Vincente Villarin will be auctioned off on ebay to benefit FIT.