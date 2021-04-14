Herbivore’s Latest Aesthetic Serum Hydrates & Plumps While Looking Pretty

It’s not often that a skincare product looks and smells great—and actually works. Most of my favorite products smell, well, like hot dog water. Shudder. But Herbivore’s Cloud Jelly Serum smells great, feels great and looks cute on my counter all at the same time. And it’s made with my least favorite vegetable. (To eat, that is.) Intrigued? Allow me to explain.

Hyaluronic acid is a trending ingredient that seems to pop up in every skincare product whether it needs it or not. Sure, it’s hydrating but there are other options that can work just as well for certain skin types—if not better. Herbivore’s Cloud Jelly is packed with Tremella mushrooms, a hydrating alternative to hyaluronic acid. Also known as snow mushrooms, the white gelatinous flower has been used in Asian medicine and skincare for thousands of years. Now, skincare brands are realizing how stellar it is for skin plumping even on the most sensitive skin.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tremella mushrooms have been shown to pull moisture into the skin, maybe even penetrating the skin better than hyaluronic acid. Brands are catching on and all of a sudden it’s all about snow mushrooms—and I’m not bad about it. Of course, that’s not all that makes Cloud Jelly work. It also contains vegan collagen to moisturize and nourish skin, as well as antioxident-rich strawberry extract to brighten skin.

Cloud Jelly has a pleasant fruity smell that doesn’t feel fake and overpowering. It goes on smooth and silky without being sticky and it sinks into skin surprisingly quickly. I’ve only been using it for a few weeks but I do feel glow-y after using it. While I usually only use serums at night, I found it even works well under makeup so it’s safe to use twice a day if you so choose. Plus, since it’s lightweight, I’m not worried about it breaking me out.

If you’re a fan of other Herbivore products, including the fan-fave Prism 20% AHA + 5% BHA Exfoliating Glow Facial, or you’re a newbie to the brand, I think you’ll find Cloud Jelly fits seamlessly into your skincare routine.