This Face Oil Got Rid of My Scaly, Dry Skin & Left It With an Insanely Gorgeous Glow

I have what can only be described as dehydrated skin. You know those annoying, pesky dry and scaly patches that pop up on your cheeks and forehead when the weather gets colder? Yeah, I have those in spades—and not just in frigid temps. No, my skin tends to look and feel drier than the Sahara, no matter what I try. Facials? Every four to six weeks. Masks? Yep, I use sheet, rinse-off and overnight varieties. Moisturizer and serum? Obviously part of my morning and evening skincare routines.

Alas, my skin keeps feeling drier than dry. I can probably chalk it up in part to living in Los Angeles for almost eight years, which has a much drier climate than I was used to in former locales like Cleveland and New York. (I never thought I’d miss the super humid summer days of those cities, but wow, was it nice not to stock more moisturizer than a Sephora and still have fresh, dewy skin for half the year). As a beauty writer and enthusiast constantly in search of the next big thing to eradicate the dryness, though, I stumbled upon a type of product I previously eschewed and figured, all right, I’ll give it a try.

I’m speaking, of course, about face oil. And not just any face oil, but the Herbivore Botanicals Orchid Facial Oil. While face oil may be a staple in some people’s skincare regimens, I used to forego it because I was worried it would make me break out or clog my pores. But when I received a sample packet of this face oil from Sephora, I decided to try it out—and now I’ve totally changed my tune.

Why It’s So Great

This face oil

is formulated with a host of ingredients that help nourish and hydrate the skin while also imparting it with a gorgeous, luminous glow. Orchid extract helps smooth and condition the skin, camellia flower oil supports skin’s natural elasticity, and jasmine sambac oil moisturizes. This blend of floral oils also help defend against free radicals and contain omegas 3 and 6 to protect against premature aging. Not to mention it has the world’s most divine floral scent, rich and heady without feeling overpowering, so you feel like you spritzed yourself in perfume before drifting off to dreamland.

How I Use It

I did a fair amount of research into the correct order to apply skincare products, because, even as a beauty writer, I was a bit unclear about when to actually use face oil. Is it before serum? After moisturizer? What, exactly, is the ideal step for face oil in a routine? I will say there seems to be some debate on this topic, but most agree it should be applied as the last step in your evening skincare routine, after moisturizer. While this originally seemed kind of crazy to me—why would I apply something wet after my moisturizer?—I decided to give it a shot. I actually tried applying this face oil both in between serum and moisturizer, and after applying both, and I found that I prefer the latter.

After applying my serum and moisturizer, I wait a couple minutes for both to fully sink into my skin. Then I apply one dropper-full of the oil

onto my forehead, cheeks and chin, and massage it in with circular motions. I will say that it leaves skin feeling a little greasy for a few minutes after application, so don’t lay your head immediately onto your pillow if you don’t want some grease stains left behind. (I speak from experience!)

The Results

The very first night, I ripped open the sample packet, poured out the face oil

and massaged it into my skin. I honestly didn’t have super high hopes for its performance; I figured it would maybe eradicate a touch of dryness momentarily, but not with any lasting effect. Well. ln a word, I was wrong. I woke up with the most insanely gorgeous glow, my skin looking and feeling softer than soft. Even after I hopped in the shower, rinsed off the remainder of the night before’s regimen and toweled my skin dry, my skin was still soft, smooth and radiant. Cut to me racing to Sephora and purchasing the full-size bottle that very second.

I now use this face oil about 3-4 times per week (I tend to use it every other night so I can give my skin a little room to breathe and not clog my pores in between), and the results are always, always the same. Soft, smooth, hydrated, glowy, not a dry or scaly patch in sight. I may or may not even be guilty of running my hands across my cheeks from time to time, just to make sure they’re actually as soft as they look. (Spoiler alert: they are!)

In case you still need convincing, maybe some five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers will do the trick. “Very light, doesn’t make your skin feel greasy AT ALL but your skin still feels smooth and moisturized,” writes one five-star reviewer. “Not to mention how amazing this smells! Like a fresh bouquet of jasmine on your face.”

Another five-star reviewer says, “Heaven in a small bottle. I am in LOVE with this facial oil! I first bought this as I was looking for a small, hydrating facial oil to bring with me on my 36+ hour journey to Africa. It was a wonderful pick-me-up on my long flights. I loved it so much that I have integrated it into my everyday beauty routine. The oil is lightweight, absorbs quickly, doesn’t leave my face greasy which allows me to wear it layered with other products and under makeup, and leaves my skin so soft with a subtle, hydrated glow.” Honestly, I couldn’t have said it better myself!

In a nutshell, my formerly dehydrated skin is beyond happy to have met its match. I can’t imagine my life — or my evening skincare routine—without the Herbivore Botanicals Orchid Facial Oil

. Pick one up on Amazon for $66. Hello, major hydration!