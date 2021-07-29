Herbivore Is Coming For Your Oily/Combo Skin With This Lightweight Moisturizer

A few years ago, I was laying on an an esthetician’s table when she casually dropped that I have combination skin. I was shook. My entire life I thought my skin was dry, dry, dry. And it is, but I was dealing with some hormonal breakouts around my jaw, too. I switched up my skincare routine to more lightweight hydration and some purifying cleansers and my skin has been better for it. That’s why I’m so excited about Herbivore’s Aquarius launch. I’m all about moisturizers that target both my dryness and congestion and this one does just that.

Here’s the deal. This moisturizer is great if you have oily, combination and/or sensitive skin and want to feel hydrated but not greasy. It’s formulated with clarifying willow bark BHA (a source of salicylic acid), soothing and balancing blue tansy and moisturizing Zinc PCA. It gently resurfaces skin without leaving it dry and stripped. Because combo and oily skin need moisture too, you know.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Aquarius leaves skin feeling soft and and healthy but looking matte. If you’re anything like me and you want a little extra hydration in some areas (or maybe you just actually have normal or dry skin), Herbivore has another new launch perfect for you. Pink Cloud Soft Moisture Cream got revamped to be even better than ever.

It contains Tremella mushroom (a hyaluronic acid alternative) for hydration, vegan squalane to lock in moisture and Moroccan Rose to soothe skin and give the product that light scent. Skin feels plump and dewy as it targets dryness and dullness. I use Pink Cloud if my skin is feeling especially dry, or just in certain areas right on top of the more balancing Aquarius. If you want to try one—or both—grab them now at Herbivore and Sephora.