Herbal Essences Latest Collection Comes Without Harmful Dyes or Parabens—& Shoppers Say It’s the ‘Best They’ve Ever Used’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m a sucker for a shampoo and conditioner that fills my shower room with fragrance so I can feel like I just stepped into a spa every time it’s hair wash day. But it can be super hard to find a deliciously-fragranced shampoo that’s also free of harmful ingredients like parabens and dyes. That’s why so many shoppers are freaking out about the Herbal Essences Bio Renew products that have completely thrown out the original Herbal Essences formula and removed tons of chemicals and harmful ingredients.

What’s left is just a fragrance-packed product that never leaves hairy oily or brittle. With this argan oil shampoo and conditioner set, you’ll pick up fragrance notes of citrus, spices and vanilla.

Plus, the key ingredient argan oil helps repair damaged strands and smooth out frizz in one easy step. It’s so good, one shopper said, “The conditioner is probably the best I’ve ever used,” adding that “it makes my hair super soft and shiny. I’ve used other hydrating shampoos before, but they often leave my hair a greasy mess, and this one doesn’t.”

Herbal Essences Shampoo and Conditioner Set Repairing Argan Oil of Morocco

Right now you can pick up two long-lasting pump bottle formulas that are perfect for easily reaching for in the shower. Each shampoo and conditioner bottle

comes with over 20 full ounces of product. So yeah, buying this set for under $20 and having it last nearly all year is a pretty good investment.

Another shopper wrote that, “I have thick curly hair, this duo is perfect.” A good rule of thumb for washing with thick hair? Make sure to spend double the time rinsing out the product that you did working it into the scalp.

It’s also good for dry hair, as one shopper reported, “I have super dry, wavy hair. Using this just one dramatically changed how soft, healthy and shiny my hair is.”

With over 18,000 5-star ratings and the amount of product you get for the price, pick these up for under $20 for both and revamp your haircare routine.