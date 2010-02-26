Henri Bendel Launches Fragrance Line

Image: HenriBendel.com

Henri Bendel is a favorite among uptown girls, debutantes, and budding socialites; it’s nearly impossible to walk two blocks on 5th Avenue without spotting stylish Upper East Siders sporting the signature brown and white striped shopping bags. The retailer is a New York icon, having catered to fashionable young women since 1895.

After Bendel’s decision to become an all accessories store last year, the retailer has been focusing on Henri Bendel branded merchandise, significantly expanding their line of jewelry and handbags. As a go-to store for high-end cosmetics, it only seems fitting for the store to launch their own line of fragrances as well.Bendel Girls are sure to flock to 5th Ave for the new line of eau de parfum. After all, what good is your Bendel candle if you don’t have the matching fragrance?

The fragrance collection consists of six scents: Gardenia & Vanilla, Rose & Oud, Orange Blossom & Jasmine, Persian Lime & Pepper, Pink Grapefruit & Vetiver and Incense & Musk. Each 1.7-oz. bottle sells for $65 and is packaged in what else — brown and white striped boxes.

The collection is available in all Henri Bendel stores and online at HenriBendel.com. Which scent will you be wearing?

