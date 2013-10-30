Secret Beauty Ingredient: Hemp

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakhroughs.

As the weather becomes colder, our skin and hair are beginning to feel the drying effects. As much as we bundle up, it’s windy outside and the heat inside dries us out almost immediately. So, when we find products that help to keep us moisturized during the colder months, we consider them golden.

Hemp seed oil, which is the purest form of oil from the hemp plant, contains essential fatty acids, vitamins and protein, all of which are beneficial for the hair and skin. The moisturizing benefits of the oil are fantastic for moisturizing your skin and hair, while the protein helps to build up the natural strength of wherever you’re applying the product. Because it’s an emollient, hemp oil helps to preserve water and moisture in the skin and hair. Above, we’ve rounded up our favorite beauty products containing hemp so you can stay hydrated year-round!

More From Beauty High:

Secret Beauty Ingredient: Blueberries

8 Tips For An All Natural Skin Care Routine

10 Skin Mistakes You’re Making