Secret Beauty Ingredient: Hemp

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakhroughs.
As the weather becomes colder, our skin and hair are beginning to feel the drying effects. As much as we bundle up, it’s windy outside and the heat inside dries us out almost immediately. So, when we find products that help to keep us moisturized during the colder months, we consider them golden.
Hemp seed oil, which is the purest form of oil from the hemp plant, contains essential fatty acids, vitamins and protein, all of which are beneficial for the hair and skin. The moisturizing benefits of the oil are fantastic for moisturizing your skin and hair, while the protein helps to build up the natural strength of wherever you’re applying the product. Because it’s an emollient, hemp oil helps to preserve water and moisture in the skin and hair. Above, we’ve rounded up our favorite beauty products containing hemp so you can stay hydrated year-round!
Find out which hemp-infused products you should be using!
For a natural conditioner that helps moisturize your hair while it protects from UV (which is ideal for ladies who color their hair), choose this one from Hemp Nation.
Hemp Nation UV Protect Conditioner, $6.99, Amazon.com
This lavender scented soap is all natural, cruelty-free and not tested on animals, so we're in.
Dr. Bronner's All-One Hemp Pure-Castile Soap in Lavender, $4.09, Drugstore.com
If your curls need a bit of definition, this hemp-infused gel lotion from Alterna works to strengthen and support your natural curls.
Alterna Hemp Defining Curl Gel Lotion, $13.70, Amazon.com
Colder weather means dry skin, which means exfoliation is key to having smooth, hydrated skin in the winter. Try this sugar body scrub from Hempz, infused with 100% natural hemp seed oil to condition and rejuvenate your skin.
Hempz Cirtrus Blossom Herbal Sugar Body Scrub, $19.95, Ulta.com
Give your hands the hydration they need with this hand cream that can fit in your purse. It's available in four different scents and it's formulated with multi-vitamins and oils so your hands will get extra protection and moisture.
Nubian Heritage Hand Cream, $8.99, Drugstore.com
OCC Lip Tar is famous for its richly pigmented colors, so if you're looking for a bright, intense lip product, look no further.
OCC Lip Tar, $18, Sephora.com
For a hydrating lip balm that protects against extreme weather and dryness, this hemp option from The Body Shop is ideal.
Hemp Lip Protector, $8, TheBodyShopUSA.com
It thickens, it curls and it won't smudge at all, so this mascara from Urban Decay is essentially our dream product. Plus, it's got hemp oil to keep lashes moisturized. We're sold.
Urban Decay The Big Fatty Mascara, $20, Sephora.com