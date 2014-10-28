Beauty Buzz: Helen Mirren for L’Oreal Paris UK, Secret to Contouring, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Helen Mirren has joined Naomi Watts as the new face of L’Oreal Paris UK. [Popsugar Beauty]

2. Learn the secrets behind Lisa Eldridge’s successful YouTube channel (and how many commenters find her voice soothing). [Fashionista]

3. Not sure how to highlight or contour? Follow this trick to get the look just right. [The Beauty Department]

4. Have you actually been applying moisturizer wrong all this time? Find out. [Daily Makeover]

5. Model Cara Delevingne talks bacon and brows (and, Burberry). [Style.com]