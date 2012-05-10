Heidi Klum’s Got A New Gig Showing Off Her Strands For CLEAR

Heidi, you never cease to amaze us. As if the wonder woman needed to add anything else to her resume (which includes supermodel, television host, designer, and mega mom), she was just named the new face of CLEAR Scalp & Hair Beauty Therapy. The match up makes perfect sense considering Heidi’s consistently flawless locks. The brand will feature Heidi in television commercials and print ads – we’re excited to get a little more Klum in our lives.

If you’ve never heard of CLEAR hair products, sit up and start taking notes. Pretty much the answer to any girl’s hair woes, CLEAR is like an at-home spa treatment for your scalp. Whether you’re looking for some damage repair, longer hair, moisturizing on your scalp, or just a total boost, CLEAR has a product that’s bound to be perfect for you.

The CLEAR Scalp & Hair Beauty Therapy product is a system (shampoo and conditioner) that focuses on promoting healthy hair from the scalp instead of focusing the nutrition on your actual hair strands, since 99% of hair’s natural strength (and beauty) actually comes from the scalp. Plus, as if it needed to get better, it’s totally affordable (a seven-day pack only costs $3.99). We’re sold.

We’re excited to see what Heidi will be doing with the brand. We’re also excited to use the CLEAR products and get smooth, silky, healthy hair like Heidi’s. Giving your hair a little love is all you need to do for a gorgeous mane.

Image via Sipa