Want a Body Like Heidi Klum? The Supermodel Shares Her Top Workout Tips

If there’s one type of human who ought to know a little something about keeping in shape, it’s a supermodel. It’s literally their job to look fit and trim at all times, so we think it’s a pretty safe bet that they know what’s what when it comes to personal fitness.

Then you have someone like Heidi Klum, who’s obviously one of the world’s most gorgeous models, but she has yet another fitness trick up her stylish sleeves: she designed an entire line of workout gear for storied sneaker brand New Balance. We tried the clothes ourselves, to a largely positive outcome, and we take it from experience that Heidi knows a thing or two about working out.

“I have two great tips that always help me get motivated to put on my running shoes,” Heidi tells StyleCaster. “First, I love working out with a buddy. They keep you motivated and get you out of bed—you don’t want to leave a friend hanging.

“Also, I can’t just jump into running for miles. I set goals for myself. For example, I start by running a mile and walk a mile or run two miles and walk half a mile building up as time goes. If you are running on the street, go one mailbox or one house further each day. It also helps to build up your endurance.”

Not unlike the runways she’s frequented, working out for Heidi is a highly seasonal affair.

“I always think it’s easier to get in shape for the Spring when you work out outside,” she tells us. “Not only is it nice to be in the fresh air but there is also so much more to look at which makes the activity more enjoyable and time pass more quickly. My favorite place to run is [New York’s] Westside Highway, which stretches along the Hudson River. It’s a beautiful path. I put on my music and run along the water looking at the Statue of Liberty, which isn’t too shabby.

“It’s also an amazing community. You see the same people running every morning. Find that community in your own neighborhood to keep you inspired.”