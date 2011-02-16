Heidi Klum Suing Over eBay Sales

Heidi Klum is suing an unnamed German merchant for selling her fragrance at a discount on eBay, Cosmetics Design Europe reported yesterday. The model-turned-television host is suing for £100,00 and said that selling the fragrance line at a lower price damages her name and brand reputation. The fragrance line is named “Me,” and, we suppose, is meant to be a personal representation of Klum– thus, she is deeply, deeply offended that anything bearing her name (or just “Me”) would be sold at less than retail price.

Luxury brands have been in a tizzy over eBay as of late, with L’Oreal, LVMH, and Tiffany & Co. taking legal action against the online auction company because of the sale of fake and discounted goods.

Klum’s court case will take place on July 14.