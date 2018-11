Heidi Klum has pink highlights, and it actually looks really pretty! -via Huffington Post Celebrity

American Idol’s new judges were confirmed on Sunday. Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban and Randy Jackson will all be taking seats on Fox’s show. So now the real question is who will be the bigger diva: Mariah or Nicki? -via The Hollywood Gossip

During her perfume launch event, Lady Gaga got a tattoo to cover her new bald spot. -via Radar Online