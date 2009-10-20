Heidi Klum Designs Makeup Collection For Victoria’s Secret

We’re used to seeing Heidi Klum strut her stuff down the runway, critique up-and-coming designers on Project Runway, and stroll around town with hubby and singer Seal. Now, she’s adding another role to her resume: designing a makeup collection for Victoria’s Secret.

Inspired by Heidi’s love for Indian culture and beauty, the collection will include an eye shadow palette, extra length mascara, perfect lipstick in exotic spice, and passion fruit lip gloss. All of these items will retail for under $20 and will be available in Victoria’s Secret stores nationwide.

She also designed a bronzer, the Luminous Face Powder Gems in Moonstone, which basically looks like Dippin’ Dots, but are actually spheres of shimmer tones in gold, pink, and rose that complement any skin tone beautifully. The best part is the design on the case, which is utterly adorable.