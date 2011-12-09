Heavy Metal: Try Out the Metallic Makeup Look This Season

Metallics have been spotted on the catwalks and red carpets in force over the past few seasons, but not until recently have we seen them used in creative ways on lips and cheeks. Using a bit of sheen on your eyelids has been an old standard, and now makeup artists have used this technique to dress up lips and skin alike.

Makeup artist Cheyenne Timperio, using Illamasqua, suggested playing with cream shadows, as they tend to be easier to use and mix. Timperio said, “You can use a cream as a base and then go in with a dry shadow and the color will stay put.” She also suggested wetting down your dry shadows for a deeper effect.

If you want to go really bold for a night out, you can try taking a bit of sheen to your lips, adding just a touch of shimmer from your cream palette. Timperio used Illamasqua’s Metallic Cream palette on our model to get the look!

Credits:

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab, StyleCaster

Makeup Artist: Cheyenne Timperio, Top 5 Management using Illamasqua

Hairstylist: Sean Gallagher, Ric Pipino Salon

Model: Jessica Bertonecelo, Marilyn

Stylist: Truc Nguyen, StyleCaster