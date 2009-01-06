Heaven on Earth

Last week, I spent a couple hours in an outdoor mall near my parent’s house in a post-holiday-sale shopping haze. As I was day-dreaming about what I was going to wear with my new $19.99 J.Crew navy cardigan (originally $129.99) I stumbled in to a new beauty store. I instantly became more alert as I noticed Laura Mercier, then NARS cosmetics. I perked up and saw Kiehl’s body lotion, Darphin face products, and Creed perfumes. And could it be? Bumble and Bumble hair spray too?

I couldn’t help but ask “Am I in heaven?”

“Not quite,” the sales woman calmly replied, as if she had already answered that question a dozen times. “This is BlueMercury.”

I had heard about these beauty stores but had yet to see one with my own eyes. At this moment I noticed a magical looking blue frosted door at the back of the store that read “Spa”. Ok, this has to be too good to be true: a store with all of my favorite products and a spa in the back? And it turns out that despite the posh environment, the treatment prices are totally reasonable. Well forget those so called pearly gates, I’m hoping to get in to BlueMercury when it’s my time to go.