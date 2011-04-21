Heather Morris Smashes Guitars And Rocks A Pompadour

Heather Morris, the lovable Brittany Pierce on Glee, certainly knows how to take it up a knotch for the cameras. The sexy actress and dancer (who’s spent 23 years of her life dancing!) stars in a series of pictures and video for the current issue of Esquire, rocking out a thick cat eye and high pompadour with bleached blonde extensions.

Wearing just a black leotard (with a mesh cut out center) we must admit Morris is looking smokin’ hot. The extra set of lashes and thick liner certainly helps the cause, and it’s quite the step up from her oh-so-sweet (but admittedly dumb blonde) role she plays on our favorite high school musical show.

What say you?

