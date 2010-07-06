Heat Wave Leaving You Shiny? Control Unwanted Shine With The Latest Matte Products

With a heat wave reaching triple digits in the Northeast this week, AC and ice cream are frequently on our minds. Another hot topic, parden my pun, is how on earth we’re going to keep our makeup from sliding off our faces from 9 to 5. Even those of us with normally balanced skin have a reflective slick in these hellish temps.

But beauty technology ever developing these days, we actually have some successful ways to fight oil slicks (unlike BP in the Gulf Coast). Flip through the slideshow above for our favorite oil-controlling products. Your skin will be shine-free in the stickiest of situations!



Related: Skin Savers! The Best Double-Duty Foundations