Heat Wave Leaving You Shiny? Control Unwanted Shine With The Latest Matte Products

With a heat wave reaching triple digits in the Northeast this week, AC and ice cream are frequently on our minds. Another hot topic, parden my pun, is how on earth we’re going to keep our makeup from sliding off our faces from 9 to 5. Even those of us with normally balanced skin have a reflective slick in these hellish temps.
But beauty technology ever developing these days, we actually have some successful ways to fight oil slicks (unlike BP in the Gulf Coast). Flip through the slideshow above for our favorite oil-controlling products. Your skin will be shine-free in the stickiest of situations!
Origins latest oil control product is a spot surface treatment to help with shine when most needed combining an astringent Winterbloom and calming Camphor. Origins Zero Oil Instant Matte Finish For Shiny Places, $12.00, origins.com
With bursts of lemongrass and fruit (hence the name) this cleanser not only smells great but also keeps the shine away. Morning Burst Shine Control Facial Cleanser, $6.49, drugstore.com
For a fast fix (after you realize you're nearly dripping) blot your skin with one of these handy sheets. Pore Minimizer Oil Blotting Sheets, $14.50, clinique.com
One of the best things about powder is its mattifying "FX". Lightly dust the powder on shiny areas to absorb extra oil. Cover FX 'Matte FX' Oil Absorbing Powder, $24, nordstrom.com
This sunblock with SPF20 is ultra-sheer and gives you a matte finish, protecting your skin while also keeping your shine at bay. Dermalogica Oil Free Matte Block SPF 20, $45, ulta.com
Bare Minerals oil-free and silicone free primer contains sebum regulating botanicals to absorb shine and leave you with a smooth finish prior to foundation. Bare Minerals Prime Time Oil Control Foundation Primer, $21, beauty.com
Smashbox's anti-shine formula is designed to give you a natural looking matte finish to last all day long. Smashbox Cosmetics Anti-Shine, $27, sephora.com
UD's mattifying gel can be applied before makeup or over it (love the versatility!) and keeps the oil-slicks away from your T-Zone. Urban Decay De-Slick In A Tube Mattifying Gel, $28, sephora.com