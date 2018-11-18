20 Under-$20 Heat Protectants for Anyone Addicted to Their Flat Iron

Is it just us or do flat irons and blow-dryers get used a whole lot more during the winter season? I mean, it actually makes perfect sense: After all, hot tools and the sweltering elements are about as mismatched as it gets. Because while you may spend hours carefully parting, combing and straightening every section of your freshly washed mane, the moment you step into humid air, all of that hard work practically disintegrates into an almost-instant messy pouf.

The beauty of heat-styling during the winter is that you needn’t worry about your style falling apart in the cold, though it’s still just as important to protect it from wet snow, rain or high winds, depending on the weather, which always seems to be unpredictable.

And because your usage is on the rise, the same must be so for day-to-day-repair. Enter the ever-dependent thermal spray or cream, a primer made with nutrients that not only give your hair the moisture and luster they’re prone to losing during the hot tool process. They also coat your strands so that even under the pressure of heat, sometimes up to 450 degrees, it will be able to retain its natural texture whenever you’re ready to cleanse again.

The ones we love most just so happen to be affordable too, with price tags that stay under $20. From creams formulated specifically for textured hair to mists that also detangle, these heat protectants may or may not be the secret to keeping your blowout on point.