Heat Protectant Spray: Our Top Picks for Shielding Your Strands

If you heat style your hair (let’s be honest, everyone heat styles their hair) and you’re not using a heat protectant spray beforehand, you could be doing massive damage to your strands. Year-round, but especially in the winter when the air is dry, putting a hot styling tool directly on your hair can cause breakage, split ends and fried hair that isn’t easily repaired. The best way to keep your hair in the best shape possible is to prevent damage from happening in the first place, and a protectant spray is the best way to do so.

To help you find the best heat protectant spray for your hair, we’ve rounded up eight of our favorites. Take a look at our picks above, and tell us which you’ll be using in the comments below!

