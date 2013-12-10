Heat Protectant Spray: Our Top Picks for Shielding Your Strands

If you heat style your hair (let’s be honest, everyone heat styles their hair) and you’re not using a heat protectant spray beforehand, you could be doing massive damage to your strands. Year-round, but especially in the winter when the air is dry, putting a hot styling tool directly on your hair can cause breakage, split ends and fried hair that isn’t easily repaired. The best way to keep your hair in the best shape possible is to prevent damage from happening in the first place, and a protectant spray is the best way to do so.
To help you find the best heat protectant spray for your hair, we’ve rounded up eight of our favorites. Take a look at our picks above, and tell us which you’ll be using in the comments below!
Protecting your hair from heat styling is the best way to prevent damage!
This shine spray helps add moisture and vibrancy to hair while combating natural, chemical and environmental stresses. It may be used as a thermal protectant when applied pre-styling, or as a finishing shine spray.
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Rapid Repair Spray, $30, https://www.sephora.com/
Not only does this give your hair protection from heat, but it also has a sweet scent that lasts in your hair all day!
Herbal Essences Set Me Up Heat Protectant Spray, $4.49, https://www.pgshop.com
This spray features micro-polymers that help to shield strands from heat damage and enhance shine. You can style with ease and experience lustrous shine with a soft, healthy looking finish.
Pantene Pro-V Heat Protection Spray, $5.99 https://www.walgreens.com
This multi-action pre-heat styling spray is infused with a restorative blend of seven rare oils to make your hair bounce with brightness.
Ojon Rare Blend Protecting Treatment, $27, https://www.sephora.com
The dry spray formula is enriched with keratin proteins to nourish, strengthen and protect. It also provides instant style-refreshing benefits, allowing you to easily and effortlessly reshape your style. Scented with lemon verbena, this spray enhances shine, maintains hold, and helps hair look as good as new.
Oscar Blandi Dry Heat Protect Spray, $24, https://www.sephora.com
Thermo-active and thermo-protective, this spray repairs dry, damaged and brittle hair. It protects from heat and breakage, increases hair's resistance and instantly detangles hair.
Phyto Repairing Thermal Protectant Spray, $27 https://www.sephora.com
This spray is vitamin enriched, making it a great treatment for the hair while it protects.
Tresemme Heat Conditions Heat Tamer Protective Spray, $4.75, drugstore.com
This thermal spray works to protect hair and defy frizz for the ultimate smooth look.
Frizz Ease Heat Defeat Protective Styling Spray, $6.59, https://www.walgreens.com