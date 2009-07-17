Heat-Proof Makeup

Is your makeup melting and you don’t know what to do? Don’t worry, I know how to make your life easier and keep your makeup in play all day.

When the temperature rises, it’s time to switch your regular, heavier makeup formulas for long-wearing, sweat- and waterproof versions that will keep you looking as fresh and cool as an ocean breeze!

To keep your face in place, start by applying a good mattifier like OC Eight Mattifying Gel. This will keep sweating to a minimum and it acts almost like an anti-perspirant for your face. Gross-sounding but really effective. Blend it on your face after your sunscreen and then use a water resistant foundation to even out your skin. Go for a sheer formula like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Airbrush Spray Makeup. Go easy on the powder and keep blotting papers in your bag to soak up the greasies as the day gets hotter. My favorites are the Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets.

Line your eyes with Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Eye Liner Pencil — it’s gel-like formula glides on without tugging or pulling and stays on even after a dip in the pool! Opt for fun summer shades like Indigo or Jade to bring a little color into your life. Stay away from cream eye shadows that will just crease in the humidity and instead choose a light wash of powder shadow in a shimmering neutral color.

Waterproof mascara like Lancme Dfinicils Waterproof High Definition Mascara keeps lashes from creating that raccoon effect. But may take an extra minute or two to get off at night. Be sure to use a good eye makeup remover like Make Up For Ever Sens’Eyes Waterproof Sensitive Eye Cleanser to get every last bit off.

Stain blush stands the test of high temps so swirl on Benefit Benetint for cheeks that will look rosy from a.m. to p.m. For a long lasting lip, apply a bit of the cheek stain to your lips then follow with a tinted balm like Burt’s Bees Lip Shimmer.

Follow these easy tips and I guarantee you will look fab all summer long!