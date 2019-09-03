Hearty Hair: 4 Ways to Thicken Thinning Hair

Whether you like it or not, you’re probably going to experience some form of hair loss in your life.

The good news? There are ways to help slow hair loss, delay thinning, and repair breakage from over-processing and coloring hair. Although results vary for each individual, these topical and oral treatments contain ingredients shown to help improve thinning hair. We’ve put together a list of 8 well-reviewed and trusted products to help promote thick and lustrous hair.

1. Arvazallia Fortifying Hair Mask

The Arvazallia Hair Mask is infused with argan and macadamia oil to offer a professional-level hair treatment. It works to strengthen hair that has been over-processed or bleached by combating dryness, brittleness and overall damage. It also includes an exclusive protein therapy formula rebuild hair follicles.

2. Nourish Beaute Vitamins Hair Loss Conditioner

This Nourish Beaute conditioner is a doctor recommended, anti-hair loss product, which has been shown to produce 60% less hair loss in clinical trials. Using patented organic ingredients, this effective conditioner can help manage hair thinning and alopecia.

3. Zhou Nutrition Hairfluence Hair Growth Formula

This hair thinning treatment is a completely natural dietary supplement that’s free from any harsh chemicals. By providing what is believed to be the key nutrients missing from your diet, these capsules help to replace essential nutrients to bring back healthier, fuller-looking hair.

4. Rejuvinate Organics Hair Treatment

This rejuvenating hair oil is made from 100% natural ingredients and has been proven to reverse hair thinning by working with the body’s natural immune system to restore shine and strength to your hair and scalp. This oil is filled with antioxidants, fatty acids and vitamins to give improved volume and increase hair growth.