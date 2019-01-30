33 Super Flattering, Celebrity-Approved Hairstyles for Heart-Shaped Faces

Scroll To See More Images

Choosing a new hairstyles is never a one-size-fits-all process. Sure, long-flowing waves or a sporty French braid are the rare exception, but for the most part, a lot of pro-consulting or trial-and-error is required. There are many variables to consider before choosing a new ‘do, especially if you’re thinking of a haircut. And one important factor that is often forgotten is the shape of your face, especially if it’s heart-shaped.

Choosing a style that is flattering for your face shape can make the world of a difference in how your hair looks. Thankfully, we have hair gurus that can help with this matter and now, we’re going to figure it out once and for all. If you have a heart-shaped face, like celebrities Scarlett Johansson and Tika Sumpter, we can guess that you have killer cheekbones. Another characteristic of a heart-shaped face, according to celebrity hairstylist Kendall Dorsey, who has worked with celebs like Yara Shahidi and Nicki Minaj, is a wider forehead and a narrow jawline. Dorsey suggests women with this shape play up their cheekbones and find styles that add balance to the face.

Think side-swept bangs and the modern-day lob; these will not help narrow the width of the forehead. It will also elongate the lower jaw line too for more symmetry. If you have a heart-shaped face and are in a styling rut, we’ve rounded up celeb looks that will work for you. Keep scrolling to see how A-listers with your face shape style their tresses and prepare to be inspired.

Zooey Deschanel

A lob with side-swept bangs looks both professional and playful.

Vanessa Hudgens

Make your baby hairs the star when you slick your strands back into a loose bun.

Tika Sumpter

We are digging this Rapunzel-length pony pulled to the side.

Sydney Sweeney

Wispy pieces to frame the face adds a soft, bohemian-vibe to any updo.

Scarlett Johansson

We can’t wait to recreate this modern-day spin on old-school finger waves.

Rowan Blanchard

If you’re sporting a bob cut, keep the volume at the bottom of your strands by adding texture.

Reese Witherspoon

The barely-there pompadour takes Witherspoon’s style from basic to elegant.

Michelle Williams

We love how Michelle Williams owns her well-groomed, wispy pixie.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita’s dare-to-be-different mantra when styling her hair proves natural and kinky hair textures are versatile, too.

Lucy Hale

If anyone knows how to rock a not-so-basic pony, it’s this girl and she nails it every time.

Keri Russell

These tousled, pulled back curls easily transition from office to girl’s night out.

Keri Hilson

A timeless accessory, like Hilson’s black beret, instantly dresses up an everyday style.

Katie Holmes

Mini buns are playful and totally adult-appropriate.

Julia Roberts

Long flowing waves never go out of style.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

A middle-part and cascading waves are both polished and glam, while still looking effortless.

Jennifer Lopez

Sweep a face-framing section into a high pony and you’re red-carpet ready.

Jennifer Garner

Pulling your strands back isn’t boring when you opt for a French braid or twist in the back and sleek and polished in the front.

Jennifer Aniston

Perfect for date-night, there’s something sultry about freshly-straightened strands.

Halle Berry

Bangs are trending this year and A-listers are rocking them in a myriad of ways including this piece-y version.

Ginnifer Goodwin

Have fun styling your pixie cut, like this brushed back, slick option.

Gemma Chan

Face-framing tendrils are a romantic touch to any look.

Eva Marcille

Top knots work all year round, no matter what your hair type or texture.

Eva Longoria

Add a fresh take to your everyday down ‘do by adding a side-part and flowing curls.

Ella Balinska

This updo is all about texture, so skip the brush and use your fingers to style your tresses.

Dakota Fanning

Upgrade your half-up, half-down style with a middle-part and statement earrings.

Ciara

This lob. Her waves. That perfectly red pout. Enough said.

Cassie

If you’re feeling edgy, try this side-swept look that works on both straight and curly textures.

Caitriona Balfe

Keep your hair out of your face with glitzy accessories like these sparkly pins.

Cailee Spaeny

The texture on this short-hair cut is so modern and edgy, we want it now.

Ashley Olsen

Thanks to A-listers, effortless beach waves are appropriate year-round.

Ashleigh Murray

We’re digging this mini-braids and big curls combo.

Amber Stevens West

This look is proof that there’s no such thing as too many waves.

Amandla Stenberg

This multi-colored, braided bob is #1 on our list of hairstyles to try this year.