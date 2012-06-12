Clean, Style & Nourish Your Tresses: Our Top 12 Product Picks

We wash and style our hair, occasionally doing a hair mask or letting the conditioner sit in for a few extra minutes, but who has time, really, to do hot oil applications or test other experimental treatments like beer or egg yolks, to see if it enhances the hair strands?

Luckily there’s no need to break away from your normal washing and styling routine with these great multi-tasking products we’ve discovered, that largely use natural ingredients to cleanse, soften and style your hair while providing nutrients to sustain and improve the health of your hair and scalp. For us, it’s a no-brainer to swap some of our old stand-bys for these incredible, hard-working formulas!