Clean, Style & Nourish Your Tresses: Our Top 12 Product Picks

We wash and style our hair, occasionally doing a hair mask or letting the conditioner sit in for a few extra minutes, but who has time, really, to do hot oil applications or test other experimental treatments like beer or egg yolks, to see if it enhances the hair strands?
Luckily there’s no need to break away from your normal washing and styling routine with these great multi-tasking products we’ve discovered, that largely use natural ingredients to cleanse, soften and style your hair while providing nutrients to sustain and improve the health of your hair and scalp. For us, it’s a no-brainer to swap some of our old stand-bys for these incredible, hard-working formulas!
Phyto products are hands down, amazing; great results are achieved the natural way, leaving hair even healthier than when you started styling! The plant nasturnium lifts hair at the roots, keratin amino acids and wheat proteins actually thicken the hair diameter, with beetroot alcohol working to give non-drying hold.
Created by stylist Bob Recine for Rodin, there are a myriad of ways to use this amazing blend of essential oils, including jojoba, almond, sunflower, apricot, neroli, rosemary, and juniper oils, to sustain hair health. Give a glow to wet or dry hair by using it after washing, as a conditioner, to the ends of the hair prior to styling to protect from damage, brushed through the hair, massaged into the scalp, or before you hit the streets to enhance color and highlights naturally from the sun. (RODIN by RECINE Luxury Hair Oil, $65, OlioLusso.com)
Don't feel guilty about spraying your hair repeatedly to lock that style in that you've worked hard to achieve! This formula's got Biotin, Panthenol, Green Tea, and Vitamins A, B5 and H to strengthen, encourage growth and get thickness into your Mal-nourished tresses while securely holding your on-trend 'do in place. (Jason Thin-to-Thick Hair Extra Volume Hair Spray, $11.20, Jason-Natural.com)
This comb has got olive oil and wheat germ in it to carefully detangle your strands, while depositing natural ingredients to soften your locks along the way.
Freshen up and clean your hair without drying it out via this spritz that includes relaxing organic lavender, while strengthening and protecting hair the from heat and colorfade issues with the brand's special formula of antioxidants.
Expect hair-commercial worthy shine and bounce thanks to the natural and organic herbs such as rosemary, marigold, olive, and sage leaf extracts, while calming the scalp with pure essential oils such as eucalyptus and peppermint.
This shampoo and conditioner duo's motto is "to hydrate, restore, balance and protect," which does so with hibiscus flower extract and wheat protein, so at the end of the day, you've got a formula working for more way more than JUST cleansing. (Votre Vu Cheveux Heureux Shampooing Riche, $29, and Votre Vu Cheveux Heureux Conditioner Light, $30, VotreVu.com
If you've got flyaway and/or frizz issues, treat them while you tame them simultaneously via natural oil and peptide serum that will inject moisture and strength into your unruly strands. Ingredients include wild pansy extract, coconut and cotton seed oils, murumuru seed butter, honey, rice, and crustacean shell derivatives.
The exclusive Nutri-Style Complex treats hair damage and dryness while giving the fullness, bounce, softness and hold expected from a mousse.
Not only does this hairspray have sunscreen in it, but it provides long lasting hold and shine that seeps into the hair courtesy of plant extracts, vitamins, and zinc. (Leonor Greyl Spray Structure Naturelle, $38, LeonorGreyl-usa.com)
The name is almost deceiving, as this multi-tasking product (a shampoo, conditioner, deep conditioner, detangler and leave-in conditioner) might be perceived as chemical-heavy and harsh, when actually, it's ultra gentle and natural. Featuring sweet almond oil, glycerin, cherry bark, chamomile and rosemary extracts, this formula does everything from provide a great healthy hair glow and enhance with moisture to strengthen and plump and fill strands to their maximum potential.
(WEN Cleansing Conditioner, $29.95 for the 30-day introductory kit, WenHaircare.com)
Here's one that's meant specifically for guys and gals: this styling cream includes cocoa butter to soften your locks while coconut oil deposits nutrients to feed strands and the scalp, all enveloped in a pine, oakmoss, and sandalwood scented combination. LUSH Dirty Hair Styling Cream, $14.95, LushUSA.com)