5 Healthy Last-Minute Snacks to Bring to a Super Bowl Party

Photo: Cooking Classy

While many (read: all) typical Super Bowl snacks aren’t exactly healthy, there are ways to get around only bingeing on nachos, wings, chips, and pigs in blankets while you watch the Seattle Seahawks face off against the New England Patriots face off tonight.

Read on to see five healthy last-minute recipes you can whip up right now that’ll improve the nutrition content of your Super Bowl party—and they’re really tasty, too!

1. Healthy White Bean Chili

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 1/2 cups chopped onion

2 4-ounce cans chopped green chiles

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/8-1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

pepper 3 15-ounce cans great northern beans, rinsed

4 cups reduced-sodium vegetable broth

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

Heat oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in chiles, oregano, cumin and cayenne. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Stir in beans and broth; bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes. Add turkey (or chicken) and vinegar; cook for 5 minutes more. Serve.



Yield: 6 servings

Source: Eating Well

2. Mama’s Potato Salad

5 (about 3 pounds) russet potatoes

1 1/2 teaspoon(s) salt, divided

1/2 cup(s) white-wine vinegar

4 large eggs

1 1/4 cup(s) low-fat mayonnaise

4 stalk(s) celery, finely chopped

1 Vidalia or other sweet onion, finely chopped

1/4 cup(s) sweet or dill pickle relish

Freshly ground pepper to taste

Peel potatoes and cut into 1/2-inch cubes. Place in a large pot and add water to cover; season with 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer until very tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain well. While still warm, transfer the potatoes to a baking sheet and drizzle with vinegar. Set aside to cool to room temperature. Meanwhile, place eggs in a medium saucepan and add water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat.

Reduce heat to low and cook at the barest simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, pour out the hot water, and cover the eggs with ice-cold water. Let stand until cool enough to handle before peeling.

Once the eggs have cooled, remove the shells by tapping each egg gently on the counter or sink all over to crackle it. Roll an egg between your hands to loosen the shell. Peel, starting at the large end, while holding the egg under cold running water; this facilitates peeling. Grate the eggs through the large holes on a box grater or finely chop them.

Combine mayonnaise, celery, onion, pickle relish, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add the cooled potatoes and grated eggs; stir to combine. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

Yields: 12 servings

Source: Delish

3. Ripe Plantain Balls



3 Large very ripe plantains

1/3 cup mozzarella cheese, diced

Vegetable oil for frying

Cut the plantains in half, but don’t peel. Place the plantains in a medium pot and cover with water. Cook over medium heat for about 8 – 10 minutes. Remove the plantains from the water and peel. Mash with a potato masher or a fork. Form 15 balls of about 1 ½ to 2 tablespoons of plantain mash. Flatten them with your hands and place 1 piece of cheese in the center.

Form the ball again and place in a heavy pot with hot oil, over medium high heat. Fry for about 4 minutes turning over once, until golden brown. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a plate lined with paper towels to absorb the oil. Serve hot.

Yield: 15 balls

Source: My Colombian Recipes

4. Avocado Sushi Roll with Brown Rice

1 cup uncooked short grain brown rice

2 cups water

1 pinch sea salt

1 tablespoon brown rice vinegar

1 avocado – peeled, pitted, and thinly sliced

1/4 red bell pepper, cut into matchsticks

1/4 cup alfalfa sprouts, or to taste

4 sheets nori (dry seaweed)

Rinse and drain brown rice, place into a saucepan over medium heat, and pour in water. Stir in sea salt, bring to a boil, and simmer until rice has absorbed the water, about 45 minutes. Let rice cool until warm; stir in brown rice vinegar. Rice will be slightly sticky.

To roll the sushi, cover a bamboo sushi rolling mat with plastic wrap. Lay a sheet of nori, rough side up, on the plastic wrap. With wet fingers, firmly pat a thick, even layer of brown rice over the nori, leaving top edge about 1/2-inch deep uncovered with rice. Place 1 or 2 slices of avocado and a small amount of red bell pepper strips and alfalfa sprouts in a line along the bottom edge of the sheet.

Pick up the edge of the bamboo rolling sheet, fold the bottom edge of the sheet up, enclosing the vegetables, and tightly roll the sushi into a thick cylinder. Dampen the bare nori edge with a wet finger and seal the roll. Once the sushi is rolled, wrap it in the mat and gently squeeze to compact it tightly. Let rolls rest for a few minutes before cutting each roll into 6 pieces for serving.

Yield: 4 servings

Source: All Recipes

5. Homemade Hummus

One 15-ounce can (425 grams) chickpeas, also called garbanzo beans



1/4 cup (59 ml) fresh lemon juice, about 1 large lemon



1/4 cup (59 ml) tahini (we used Krinos)



Half of a large garlic clove, minced



2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for serving



1/2 to 1 teaspoon kosher salt, depending on taste



1/2 teaspoon ground cumin



2 to 3 tablespoons water



Dash of ground paprika for serving

In the bowl of a food processor, combine tahini and lemon juice. Process for 1 minute. Scrape sides and bottom of bowl then turn on and process for 30 seconds. This extra time helps “whip” or “cream” the tahini, making smooth and creamy hummus possible. Add the olive oil, minced garlic, cumin and the salt to whipped tahini and lemon juice. Process for 30 seconds, scrape sides and bottom of bowl then process another 30 seconds.

Open can of chickpeas, drain liquid then rinse well with water. Add half of the chickpeas to the food processor then process for 1 minute. Scrape sides and bottom of bowl, add remaining chickpeas and process for 1 to 2 minutes or until thick and quite smooth. Most likely the hummus will be too thick or still have tiny bits of chickpea. To fix this, with the food processor turned on, slowly add 2 to 3 tablespoons of water until the consistency is perfect. Serve with crisp vegetables of your choice.

Yield: 4 servings

Source: Inspired Taste