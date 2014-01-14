10 Healthy Snacks That Clock in at 100 Calories or Less

When it comes to our waistlines, winter can be a pretty bleak time. The weather is cold, which makes spending time outdoors less of an option; we’ve just wrapped up the holiday seasons, which didn’t exactly contribute to healthy eating (how are those resolutions coming along?); and the sun starts to set at around 4 p.m., which makes our moods plummet (which, in turn, can lead to not-so-healthy habits.)

Plus, come fall, our body-baring summer clothes head for storage, and we start to take solace in bulky sweaters, leggings, and oversize coats.

While combating winter weight gain is a big task, there’s there’s one decidedly easy way to get a jump on it: By making smart choices when it comes to conquering food cravings throughout the day.

Whereas you might have reached for a piece of fresh fruit or a large unsweetened iced tea in the summer, the freezing temperatures often tempt us to grab a 4 p.m. vente pumpkin spice latte, which—needless to say—probably isn’t the best choice.

That said, we enlisted fitness guru and celebrity trainer David Kirsch (follow him on Twitter @DavidKirsch) who offered up 10 ridiculously easy-to-grab healthy snacks that clock in at 100 calories or less, which we placed into a handy (and pretty!) Pinterest-ready checklist. Check them out above!