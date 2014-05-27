Kitchen Confident: Expert Recipes To Help Your Skin and Your Waistline

Let’s face it: most of us say we’d eat better if we just had the time to do so. Between a busy schedule and getting so crazed that we sometimes forget to eat, by the time we get near a source of food, it has to be ready quickly before things get ugly. Unfortunately, most of those quick meals are loaded with processed sugars and fat, leading to clogged pores, dry skin and an expanding waistline. Not fun.

This got us thinking: how do busy exercise and nutrition experts stay on the ball with their diets? Clearly, they’re CRAZY busy, right? We asked them to ante up and give us their favorite recipes that are fast, easy, and loaded with skin-loving — and waistline-friendly — ingredients. Get that grocery list handy, because these recipes are pretty fabulous!

The Expert: Madison Wright, Core Fusion teacher and Mind Body Studio Director of exhale Flatiron.

The Recipe: Smoked Salmon Pate Cucumber Rounds

Ingredients:

4 ounces smoked salmon

3 ounces cream cheese

2 tbsp. red onion, grated

2 tbsp. lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

coarsely ground sea salt

Chopped chives to garnish

1 small English cucumber, cunt into 20 1/4 inch slices

Directions:

1. Place all of the ingredients except the chives, salt and cucumber into a food processor

2. Pulse until light and smooth. If the mixture is too thick, add a touch more lemon juice or water

3. Place a generous spoonful of the mixture on the English cucumber slices

4. Sprinkle with coarsely ground sea salt and chives. If you like things a little spicy (I always do.. add a drop of Sriracha for kick and color too!)

The Expert: Kacy Duke, celebrity fitness expert and Simple Skincare Advisory Board Member

The Recipe: Berry Blender Breakfast

Ingredients:

1 package frozen acai (raw and unsweetened is best)

1 cup frozen mix berries (strawberries, blueberries and blackberries)

½ medium sized banana

1/4 – 1/2 cup raw coconut water

1 scoop whey protein powder optional, chocolate flavor

MORE: Juice Up! These Derms Have the Recipe For Better Skin

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender until smooth.

The Expert: Jaimie Bailey, instructor, Flywheel

The Recipe: Salmon and mango avocado salsa

Ingredients:

2 cups diced ripe mango (about 2 mangos)

½ cup finely diced red onion

1 cup diced Hass avocado (1 medium avocado)

¼ cup minced fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

freshly ground black pepper

big pinch of kosher salt

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Juice from 1 lime

Directions:

1)Dice up both mangoes. If you’re clueless as to how to pick or cut a mango, check out this video. It’s genius.

2) Place diced mangos in a bowl along with the other ingredients then stir to combine. Adjust seasonings as you like.

Jaimie was nice enough to give us TWO recipes, by the way:

The Recipe: Pan-seared Salmon for four

Ingredients:

1½ pounds fresh wild king salmon filet (pick a thick, uniform filet with minimal tapering if you can)

2 tablespoons ghee or coconut oil

celtic sea salt

Freshly-ground black pepper

Directions:

Start by cutting the salmon filet into 4 serving-size pieces. (If the skin is still scaly, use a kitchen towel to wipe off the scales.) Pat ‘em dry (really dry,) then season all sides with salt and pepper. Heat a tablespoon or two of the ghee or coconut oil in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the salmon skin-side-down to the skillet, then turn the heat down to medium-low. Gently press each piece of salmon into the skillet with a flexible spatula to prevent the fillets from curling up; you want the skin to crisp evenly. Cook for 6 minutes or until the crispy skin releases from the surface of the skillet.

MORE: 8 Foods That Help Prevent Acne Breakouts

The Expert: Ellie Krieger, Simple Skincare Nutritionist and board-certified

The Recipe: Spicy Egg and Avocado Wrap

Ingredients:

Eggs

A few lettuce leaves

1 Avocado

1 Tomato

1 Cucumber

Chili sauce

Salt

Pepper

Directions:

Place the eggs in a 4-quart saucepan. Cover with water, bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 9 minutes. Remove the eggs from the heat, rinse them with cold water and peel them. Remove the yolks from 4 of the eggs and discard the yolks. Slice the remaining egg whites and whole eggs into ¼-inch slices. Place a lettuce leaf over the center of each wrap. Top each with the avocado, sliced eggs, tomato, and cucumber. Spice with the chili sauce and season with salt and pepper. Fold one over the filling about 2 inches to form a pocket and roll it into a wrap. Eat immediately, or cover the wraps in foil and store them into the refrigerator for up to one day.

Extra Credit from Ellie: Snacks on the Go

“I love to pack little portion-control bags of nuts and dried fruit to keep in my bag or desk drawer. Two combos I love are walnuts and dried cherries, and almonds and raisins. I also like to have fresh seasonal berries with Greek yogurt and a touch of honey. Some whole-grain toast with a smear of ripe avocado and a slice of tomato is also a satisfying, skin-loving snack.”

The Expert: Romy Soleimani, Beauty Director-at-Large, Beauty.com

The Recipe: Skin-Saving Smoothie

Ingredients:

2 scoops vegan protein

Raw coconut water

1 scoop of greens

Frozen blueberries, raspberries, blackberries

Ice

Chia seeds

A healthy dose of omega oils like Udos 3-6-9

Directions: Blend and enjoy!