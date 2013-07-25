4 Healthy (and Refreshing!) Summer Juice Recipes

When it’s scorching hot outside, there’s nothing like a refreshing beverage. Instead of sipping on sugary lemonade or soda, try a juice blend with body- and beauty-boosting benefits. These four recipes from Jacob Mabanta, former chef and co-founder (with Carissa-Ann Santos) of New York City-based juice company Love Grace, not only refresh, but also pack in essential ingredients to energize you and cleanse your system.
Super C Tonic
High vitamin C content keeps the immune system strong, alkalizing and cleansing.
Ingredients
5 mint leaves
4 oz filtered water
2 oz lime juice
Juice from half a grapefruit
1 Tbsp agave or coconut sugar
1 tsp camu camu powder
pinch of salt
dash of cayenne
dash of cardamom
1/2 C ice
Directions
Muddle mint leaves in a glass or shaker cup. Add remaining ingredients, cover, shake and enjoy.
Sweet Green
A sweet refreshing green juice with tons of cleansing phytonutrients.
Ingredients
2 oranges
5 leaves Swiss chard
5 stalks celery
1 handful cilantro
1 medium cucumber
1/2 lemon
1 inch fresh peeled ginger
Directions
Run all ingredients through a good home juicer.
Creamsicle
An easy-to-make recipe that really does taste like a vanilla Creamsicle, except it’s full of antioxidants, beta-carotene and vitamin C.
Ingredients
2 C chopped cantaloupe
1 peeled orange (ideally Valencia) with seeds removed
1 C water
1 C ice cubes
1/4 vanilla bean or 1tsp vanilla extract
1/4 C macadamia nuts (if unavailable, use cashews)
pinch pink Himalayan sea salt
Directions
Blend all ingredients until smooth in a blender. Serves two.
Berry Chia Fresca
A traditional Mexican drink, chia frescas are a great source of sustained energy and super refreshing too.
Ingredients
2 cup water
2 tsp chia seeds
1/2 cup chopped strawberries
1/2 cup raspberries
1 T fresh lime juice
1 T raw honey or agave
Directions
Mix the chia and water together in a bowl and set in the fridge to plump for 15 minutes. Remove, mix again, and combine all ingredients in a blender. Puree until well combined. Adjust the sweetness if needed.
