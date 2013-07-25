4 Healthy (and Refreshing!) Summer Juice Recipes

When it’s scorching hot outside, there’s nothing like a refreshing beverage. Instead of sipping on sugary lemonade or soda, try a juice blend with body- and beauty-boosting benefits. These four recipes from Jacob Mabanta, former chef and co-founder (with Carissa-Ann Santos) of New York City-based juice company Love Grace, not only refresh, but also pack in essential ingredients to energize you and cleanse your system.

Super C Tonic

High vitamin C content keeps the immune system strong, alkalizing and cleansing.

Ingredients

5 mint leaves

4 oz filtered water

2 oz lime juice

Juice from half a grapefruit

1 Tbsp agave or coconut sugar

1 tsp camu camu powder

pinch of salt

dash of cayenne

dash of cardamom

1/2 C ice

Directions

Muddle mint leaves in a glass or shaker cup. Add remaining ingredients, cover, shake and enjoy.

Sweet Green

A sweet refreshing green juice with tons of cleansing phytonutrients.

Ingredients

2 oranges

5 leaves Swiss chard

5 stalks celery

1 handful cilantro

1 medium cucumber

1/2 lemon

1 inch fresh peeled ginger

Directions

Run all ingredients through a good home juicer.

Creamsicle

An easy-to-make recipe that really does taste like a vanilla Creamsicle, except it’s full of antioxidants, beta-carotene and vitamin C.

Ingredients

2 C chopped cantaloupe

1 peeled orange (ideally Valencia) with seeds removed

1 C water

1 C ice cubes

1/4 vanilla bean or 1tsp vanilla extract

1/4 C macadamia nuts (if unavailable, use cashews)

pinch pink Himalayan sea salt

Directions

Blend all ingredients until smooth in a blender. Serves two.

Berry Chia Fresca

A traditional Mexican drink, chia frescas are a great source of sustained energy and super refreshing too.

Ingredients

2 cup water

2 tsp chia seeds

1/2 cup chopped strawberries

1/2 cup raspberries

1 T fresh lime juice

1 T raw honey or agave

Directions

Mix the chia and water together in a bowl and set in the fridge to plump for 15 minutes. Remove, mix again, and combine all ingredients in a blender. Puree until well combined. Adjust the sweetness if needed.

