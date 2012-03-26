Work Your Way Towards Healthy Hands

Hands up! Who out there has been concerned about the appearance and texture of your hands? With your hands being constantly on display, they make a huge first impression. Your hands are also the first body part to show signs of aging in the form of weathered skin, age spots and rough or dry skin. Now who would want that?
Though hand care sometimes seems to fall to the wayside, there are numerous ways to fight against these skin imperfections. The best way to defeat the signs of aging is to keep your hands healthy, hydrated, protected and moisturized. There are tons of products on the market that can help your hands, no matter what the issue! So lather up and get your hands ready for some skin-saving tips!
What do you use to keep your hands healthy and hydrated? Create a StyleCaster profile and tell us in the comment section below!
(Images via istock.com)
A great way to relieve dry hands and get some moisture locked in is with moisturizing gloves.
(Earth Therapeutics Moisturizing Hand Gloves, $8 at
ulta.com)
When washing your hands, use an antibacterial hand wash as well as a lotion afterward to keep hands from drying out.
(Philosophy Amazing Grace Hand Wash and Hand Lotion Set, $35 at sephora.com)
Massaging the hands can be really great for increasing blood flow and even releasing stress, which can cut down the effects of aging.
Just like face scrubs, it's good to use a hand scrub to exfoliate and get rid of dead skin cells.
(L'Occitane One Minute Hand Scrub, $22 at sephora.com)
Simple but true: Wash your hands in warm water, not cold or scalding. Use good quality soap.
Just as you use night cream on your face, it's good to use it on your hands to fight signs of aging and to moisturize as well.
(Body Shop Vitamin E Nourishing Night Cream, $20 at ulta.com)
It's just as important to wear sunscreen on your hands as the rest of your body, and wearing it will cut down on the appearance of age/sun spots.
(Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock, SPF 30, $9.99 at drugstore.com)
Grab a toothbrush and use it to scrub your nails gently to get rid of dirt and bacteria.
(Oral-B Indicator Compact Head Toothbrush, Soft, $2.99 at drugstore.com)
Keeping a good shea butter hand cream around is always helpful for when hands get dry.
(L'Occitane Hand Creme, $10 at sephora.com)
Keep your cuticles in good shape with a cuticle pen.
(Sephora Cuticle Care Pen, $12 at sephora.com)