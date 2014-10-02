15 Healthy Halloween Treats That Are as Good as Candy

We think fall is one of the most difficult times to stick to a diet because of all the goodness you’re surrounded by: candied apples, pumpkin pie and, worst of all, Halloween candy. Whether you “buy it for trick-or-treaters” (even though none ever stops at your door) or you just figure “hell, one won’t hurt” then you find yourself finishing the entire bag, Halloween candy seems to get in the way of staying healthy every fall.

After reading this, you’ll have no more excuses. Just because it’s Halloween doesn’t mean you need to snack on candy. There are tons of healthy alternatives that taste pretty yummy and can satisfy any craving you’ve got. These are also pretty perfect if you’re throwing a Halloween bash too (and we’re sure your friends will be thanking you in the long run).

We’ve gone ahead and found some healthy Halloween treats that are just as good as candy. Click through the slideshow to check ’em out!