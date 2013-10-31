The Healthiest Treats to Eat on Halloween (That Are Still Candy)

We all know candy isn’t good for us, but, clearly, we’re going to indulge on Halloween. (Come one, no one’s really going to eat grapes while the rest of her pals are noshing on Bottle Caps and M&Ms.)

But, if you’d like to make the wisest choices when picking your sugary vice that night, here are some guidelines from New York Times best-selling nutritionist JJ Virgin, author of The Virgin Diet. She chose five treats that won’t leave you feeling guilty for over-indulging—and we looked up the nutritional content on MyFitnessPal.com so you have the numbers right in front of you.

1. Hard Candies

Anything that takes a long time to finish, like Jolly Ranchers or See’s Candies suckers, is a good bet because you’ll end up eating less overall. (This is why Peeps are so dangerous—that marshmallow-y goodness practically melts in your mouth.) Three watermelon Jolly Ranchers (the best flavor, hands down) are only 70 calories and no fat, so if you do end up eating a bunch of them, you won’t have too much remorse.

2. Dark Chocolate

Your best choice when it comes to the dark stuff is a low-sugar, 80 percent cacao version, but dark chocolate in general will be better for you than anything of the milk or white variety. (Dark chocolate has immune system-boosting antioxidants.) Dove’s individually-wrapped ones have just 42 calories, 2.6 grams of fat each and you can easily keep track of how much you’re eaten.

3. Chocolate-Covered Nuts

Combine that dark chocolate with almonds for a treat that will fill you up with vitamin E, magnesium, potassium, and healthy fats, rather than a ton of sugar. A quarter cup of Trader Joe’s chocolate-dipped almonds (which is a pretty hefty portion) is 240 calories, 18 grams of fat.

4. Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

While these might be considered the go-to treat for romance, they can hit the sweet spot on Halloween. (And, you can turn to Pinterest for ways to dress them up so they look more festive: Check out these “rats” and these super fun creations.) Each one is only 48 calories and two grams of fat if you use dark chocolate.

5. Candy Apples

At 334 calories and five grams of fat, a traditional caramel apple really isn’t all that bad for you: You’re getting fiber from the apple at least, which should keep you full enough not to indulge in other candy. (Your teeth, however, will not be thanking you after chowing down on this sticky treat.) For a more healthful twist, though, consider this alternative: an organic apple slices smeared with almond butter and cacao nibs, which will set you back 15 grams of fat (but the good kind) and only 240 calories.