Fake it Until You Make It: Healthy Hair

Through all of our handy beauty products, we enhance and improve upon our features that we were born with, and play up the ones that we wish had a bit more prominence. So that saying “fake it until you make it” can really ring true in the beauty world – if you want fuller lips, make them; bolder brows, create them; and a contoured jawline, contour it! In this column we’ll teach you the tips and tricks to tweaking your features and “faking it” until you “make it.”

Everyone wants to have hair that just feels super luxurious, without putting any work into it. Unless you were blessed with good genes, it’s time to talk some hair care business. Your hair wants to be pampered and when you give your hair some love, it will love you back. We have rounded up some tips to getting your hair to its most healthiest state. Follow along and watch your locks transform, after all happy hair is healthy hair.

Squeeze-dry: Drying your hair by squeezing it will prevent frizz. Use a paper towel to gently wring water from your strands post-shower and voila!

Start At The Scalp: The problem is product buildup on your scalp and to get a sufficient cleanse your going to need a clarifying shampoo. Kiss clogged hair follicles, weakened strands and possibly slowed hair growth goodbye.

Picture Perfect Ends: Ever wonder how some girls pony tails have those adorable slight twirls to them? Or how sometimes their ends of hair just look magical? The trick is to curl just your ends of hair after blowing it out completely!

Volume Enhancers: When using a product that is going to work to enhance volume, you want to apply some heat to hair after you apply it. Most times the product is heat activated and needs it to get the volume up.

Temple Lift: Ever see pictures of Adriana Lima and wonder how her roots are so lifted right at the temples? Here is the trick: don a terry cloth headband over damp strands; then, as the hair air-dries, the band will pull it straighter root to ear. When hair is fully dry, remove the cloth and style the ends to perfection.

Pump Hot And Cold: To make sure your hair does not dry out while blow drying it, pump a shot of cold air onto the section after ever five minutes.

Warm Not Hot: Make sure to skip the hot shower and go as cold as you can on the water. This will keep your scalp and hair very healthy as the hot water just strips your hair of essential oils.

Image via Istock