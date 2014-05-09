7 Healthy Habits to Adopt Now

Being healthy is more than going on the odd diet or annual cleanse. It’s about building a lifestyle around good, smart choices. Build up your foundation now with these seven healthy habits.

1. Start each morning with water.

The best thing you can do for yourself is start the day with a cup of warm water and lemon. Not only will this flush out toxins, but hydration helps you feel more awake.

2. Take a daily probiotic.

“Good bacteria helps aid digestion and nutrient absorption and can help fight off bloating that’s due to indigestion or too much bad bacteria in the gut,” says Dr. Frank Lipman.

3. Exercise 30 minutes a day, three times a week.

You don’t need to spend hours at the gym to be healthy. Instead, try to get in 30 minutes of exercise a day at least three times a week. Exercise promotes healthy digestion and aids in weight loss. And if you do it in the morning, you set yourself up to make healthy decisions the rest of the day.

4. Eat your veggies.

A great rule of thumb when planning your lunches and dinners is to make your plate a 70/30 ratio of veggies to everything else. You can also sneak in extra vegetables in the morning by adding spinach and mushrooms to your eggs.

5. Take a multivitamin.

A good diet can always be supplemented with a multivitamin. Try Hum Nutrition’s Red Carpet multivitamin (available at Sephora starting May 16). It has a lot of the vitamins you need to support strong nails and shiny hair.

6. Take a daily tablespoon of coconut oil.

“Taken internally, coconut oil will nourish the skin from the inside out,” says Dr. Lipman. “The saturated fat in coconut oil is even known to protect the skin from UV damage from the sun.” You can take it straight or blend it into your morning coffee.

7. Keep healthy snacks on hand.

It’s so easy to fall for that 3pm candy bar if you don’t have healthy, delicious snacks around. Keep a Greek yogurt or green juice on hand when those cravings attack.

