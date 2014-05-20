Beauty Buzz: 10 Healthy Foods That Can Make You Fat, L’Oreal Paris’ New App, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz



1. Looking for a waterproof mascara as you head into summer? Here are the 10 best. [Teen Vogue]

2. L’Oreal Paris is launching an app in June that will let you try on their products virtually before purchasing – plus, the “Makeup Genius” even shows you how the products look as you move around in them. [The Cut]

3. Find out what ingredients you need for your most relaxing bath ever. [Daily Makeover]

4. Kesha stunned at the Billboard Music Awards the other night, mainly due to her toned-down makeup look and soft pastel hair. [Glamour]

5. Thinking about slimming down for bikini season? These “healthy” foods are actually not so great for you. [StyleCaster]