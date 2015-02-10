Beauty Buzz: Healthy Food Delivery Services to Know, How to Deal With Dry Skin, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Healthy meal and snack delivery services that will break up the not-so-good for you routine of ordering in Chinese food, pizza, or burritos every single night. [Byrdie]

2. The lipstick shades that could make your teeth seem even whiter and brighter—plus the hues that might end up doing the opposite. [Marie Claire]

3. Dealing with dry skin on your face this winter? Here are 4 tricks to rescue you. [Daily Makeover]

4. There are reportedly people seeking plastic surgery that will make them look like their filtered Instagram pictures. [StyleCaster]

5. The best colored eyeliner for your eye color—and tips that will help you apply it. [The Coveteur]