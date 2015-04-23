9 Elixer Recipes That’ll Put Your Smoothie Game to Shame

Scroll To See More Images

For anyone who’s ever escaped on health retreat or to a yoga workshop, you’ll know elixirs and tonics are taking over where cold-pressed juices and smoothies stood before them.

Like a super-powered take on typical health drinks, elixirs are created with a more concentrated amount of nutrients, and are made with fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, and herbs. Even better: They take about five minutes to whip up.

We spoke to Lorna Jane Clarkson, a wellness advocate, author of Nourish: The Fit Woman’s Cookbook, and founder of her self-titled activewear chain, to find out her top nine elixir recipes for women. Keep scrolling for nine of Lorna Jane’s favorite elixir and tonic recipes for energy, cleansing, immunity, beauty, and boosting your metabolism.

Energy Tonic

Combine 2 x 1 ounce espresso coffee shots, 1/3 cup boiling water, 2 teaspoons coconut sugar, 1 tablespoon cacao powder and a pinch of cayenne pepper in a small heatproof jug until coffee and sugar are dissolved. Pour into serving glasses or bottles.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Serves: 2

Balance Elixir

Blend 1 cup almond or macadamia milk with 2 seeded and chopped fresh dates, 1 teaspoon maca powder and ½ teaspoon vanilla bean paste, on high speed, until smooth. Pour into serving glasses or bottles.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Serves: 2

Beauty Tonic

Mash ½ cup thawed frozen mixed berries in a small bowl with a fork. Stir in ¼ cup freshly squeezed orange juice and 1 tablespoon white chia seeds. Pour mixture into serving glasses or bottles. Stand 30 minutes or until thickened before serving.

Prep Time: 5 minutes (+ standing time)

Serves: 2

Happiness Tonic

Whisk ½ cup pure coconut water with grated ½-inch piece fresh turmeric, 2 teaspoons manuka or raw honey and ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon in a small jug until combined. Pour into serving glasses or bottles. Sprinkle with some bee pollen on top before serving, if you like.

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Serves: 2

Immunity Tonic

Whisk ½ cup freshly squeezed orange juice with grated ½-inch piece fresh ginger, 2 teaspoons manuka honey and grated ½-inch piece fresh turmeric in a small jug until combined. Pour into serving glasses or bottles.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Serves: 2

Glow Elixir

Blend ½ cup coarsely chopped spinach, 2/3 cup filtered water or coconut water, ½ a coarsely chopped lebanese cucumber, ½ a coarsely chopped small carrot, 6 mint leaves and ¼ small avocado in a high-speed blender until smooth. Pour into serving glass or bottle.

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Serves: 2

Cleanse Elixir

Push 1 trimmed and chopped medium kale leaf, ½ a coarsely chopped lebanese cucumber, ½ cup seedless green grapes and ¼ of a lime through a juice extractor into jug. Pour into serving glasses or bottles.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Serves: 2

Metabolism-Booster Elixir

Peel and coarsely chop ¼ small pineapple. Push pineapple, ¼ -inch piece fresh ginger and ½ bunch fresh mint through a juice extractor into a small jug. Stir in 2 tablespoons coconut water. Pour into serving glasses or bottles. Serve sprinkled with a pinch of cayenne pepper.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Serves: 2

Detox Elixir

Push ½ trimmed and coarsely chopped small beetroot, 1 coarsely chopped small apple, ½ a trimmed and coarsely chopped celery stalk, ¼ cup firmly packed flat-leaf parsley leaves and ½ lemon through a juice extractor into a jug. Pour into serving glasses and bottles.

Prep time: 5 Minutes

Serves: 1

Nourish: The Fit Woman’s Cook Book by Lorna Jane Clarkson ($44.99) is available to buy online now.